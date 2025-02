Perangkat Lunak Broker Keamanan Akses Cloud (CASB). - App Paling Populer - Kepulauan Svalbard dan Jan Mayen

Akamai

Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users globally. * Security Solutions: The platform offers robust security features, including DDoS protection and web application firewalls, to safeguard against online threats. * Edge Computing: Akamai leverages edge computing to process data closer to users, improving performance and reducing latency. * Scalability: Businesses can easily scale their online operations with Akamai’s flexible solutions tailored to different needs.