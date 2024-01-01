Alternatif - Sweep
UpViral
upviral.com
Undian & hadiah UpViral adalah cara tercepat untuk mengembangkan bisnis online Anda. Hasilkan lalu lintas, kembangkan daftar Anda, dan ubah pelanggan menjadi pelanggan.
Heyo
heyo.com
Gunakan Heyo untuk dengan mudah membuat aplikasi Undian, Kontes, dan Kampanye yang dipublikasikan ke Seluler, Facebook, dan di mana saja di web.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond memudahkan pemasar membuat halaman arahan dan kontes, melacak prospek, mengirim email, dan banyak lagi.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam adalah platform pemasaran pertumbuhan. Kami memungkinkan Anda menjalankan kampanye luar biasa yang mengembangkan bisnis Anda.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Jalankan Kontes & Hadiah yang Menarik. Kembangkan pengikut media sosial, tingkatkan pelanggan buletin, dapatkan prospek baru, libatkan audiens Anda, tingkatkan lalu lintas situs web, & banyak lagi.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman adalah platform SaaS untuk membuat dan mengelola hadiah melalui berbagai saluran media sosial. Ini adalah aplikasi lintas platform yang memungkinkan pengguna memposting konten di Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, dan Twitch...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo memudahkan untuk menarik pemenang kontes, hadiah atau undian, membuat halaman arahan yang indah, membuat halaman pendaftaran acara, menampilkan kontes selama acara, memilih pemenang dari jejaring sosial.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Bergabunglah dengan ribuan merek Fortune 500, biro iklan, dan usaha kecil yang menggunakan ShortStack untuk membangun kampanye pemasaran interaktif yang disesuaikan. Buat kontes, undian, kuis, hadiah hashtag, kontes komentar untuk masuk, halaman arahan, pop-up, dan banyak lagi yang dapat disesuaika...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform adalah alat pemasaran inovatif yang menyederhanakan cara perusahaan berinteraksi dengan klien, berdasarkan lokasi.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker menawarkan kepada pemasar 30 mekanisme untuk mengadakan kontes dan permainan hadiah dengan media sosial di Facebook, ponsel, atau situs web.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Dorong kampanye pemasaran Anda di jejaring sosial dan di situs web Anda, hasilkan prospek. Pantau jejaring sosial Anda dan lakukan Mendengarkan Sosial, Pemantauan Merek, dan kurasi konten waktu nyata. - Kembangkan audiens digital Anda dan dapatkan prospek berkualitas dengan konten interaktif sederha...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio memungkinkan merek dan media besar untuk melibatkan pemirsa di seluruh saluran digital melalui 50+ format format interaktif (kuis, kontes, survei, tes, permainan animasi, dll.). Dengan kepatuhan yang ketat terhadap GDPR, platform ini memungkinkan pengumpulan data pihak pertama yang kaya yan...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Perangkat lunak plug-and-play untuk membangun dan melacak program rujukan atau program afiliasi Anda sendiri. Dipilih #1 oleh pemasar di seluruh dunia. Satu-satunya perangkat lunak rujukan yang disertifikasi secara resmi oleh HubSpot. 👉 Bangun program Anda dalam hitungan hari, bukan minggu, menggun...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise adalah cara termudah untuk membuat hadiah & kontes viral, halaman arahan, dan formulir menarik seperti survei dan kuis. Woorise membantu usaha kecil terhubung dengan audiens, mengumpulkan prospek, dan menutup penjualan.
Woobox
woobox.com
Pengalaman yang Meningkatkan Keterlibatan Buat dan jalankan kontes, hadiah, jajak pendapat, kupon, formulir, dan banyak lagi yang sukses dengan mudah.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Tingkatkan Dampak Sosial Anda dengan Alat Kontes & Giveaway Kami yang Didukung AI. Hancurkan batasan kontes tradisional, hadiah, dan undian! Manfaatkan kekuatan AI untuk meroketkan pengikut, jumlah suka, pelanggan, dan keterlibatan.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep adalah platform pemasaran viral dengan alat untuk membuat undian, kontes, dan hadiah.