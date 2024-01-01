WebCatalog

SMTPServer is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables B2B and B2C enterprises, eCommerce merchants, and agencies to develop customer relationships via digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions designed for enterprise-level budgets and experience, SMTPServer's all-in-one suite meets the marketing requirements of expanding SMBs in competitive marketplaces. SMTPServer was established in 2020 with the purpose of making the most effective marketing channels available to all businesses. SMTPServer, with headquarters in Latvia, supports more than 30,000 active users in 80 countries. They recognize that your email requirements are unique, regardless matter whether you are a developer, marketing, CEO of a small firm, or program manager at an enterprise corporation. Consequently, SMTPServer offers a unique client communications solution for each step of your company's development.

Business
Transactional Email Software

