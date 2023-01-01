Alternatif - Scratcher
UpViral
upviral.com
Undian & hadiah UpViral adalah cara tercepat untuk mengembangkan bisnis online Anda. Hasilkan lalu lintas, kembangkan daftar Anda, dan ubah pelanggan menjadi pelanggan.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam adalah platform pemasaran pertumbuhan. Kami memungkinkan Anda menjalankan kampanye luar biasa yang mengembangkan bisnis Anda.
Interacty
interacty.me
Pemasar (pekerja lepas dan agensi), studio produksi, penerbit Interacty memungkinkan pemasar untuk melibatkan audiens dan meningkatkan penjualan melalui pengalaman dan permainan interaktif. Konten pemasaran yang digamifikasi meningkatkan keterlibatan dan waktu perhatian serta menghasilkan lebih bany...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Buat kuis online dan presentasi interaktif untuk melibatkan audiens Anda. Bekerja pada perangkat apa pun dengan koneksi Internet. Hingga 100.000 peserta
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Dengan Goosechase, pengalaman adalah segalanya! Awalnya terinspirasi oleh perburuan, Goosechase adalah platform pengalaman interaktif (IXP) yang memungkinkan para pemimpin, organisasi, dan sekolah untuk terlibat, mengaktifkan, dan mendidik komunitas mereka. Dibuat secara online tetapi dimainkan di d...
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize adalah platform gamifikasi dan keterlibatan komunitas untuk bisnis dari semua ukuran. Penawarannya mencakup sistem manajemen konten yang mudah digunakan yang dikemas dengan fitur, pencapaian dan penghargaan yang dapat disesuaikan, berbagai mekanisme untuk memotivasi perilaku sosial, serta l...
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Dorong kampanye pemasaran Anda di jejaring sosial dan di situs web Anda, hasilkan prospek. Pantau jejaring sosial Anda dan lakukan Mendengarkan Sosial, Pemantauan Merek, dan kurasi konten waktu nyata. - Kembangkan audiens digital Anda dan dapatkan prospek berkualitas dengan konten interaktif sederha...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked adalah platform gamifikasi untuk membuat promosi interaktif guna meningkatkan perolehan prospek, memberi penghargaan dan memberi insentif kepada tim penjualan, serta membangun loyalitas pelanggan. Ubah prospek menjadi mikro-influencer. Libatkan dan berikan insentif kepada pemirsa Anda denga...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio memungkinkan merek dan media besar untuk melibatkan pemirsa di seluruh saluran digital melalui 50+ format format interaktif (kuis, kontes, survei, tes, permainan animasi, dll.). Dengan kepatuhan yang ketat terhadap GDPR, platform ini memungkinkan pengumpulan data pihak pertama yang kaya yan...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu adalah platform gamifikasi yang dirancang untuk membantu Anda menciptakan pengalaman dalam aplikasi yang kaya yang mendorong keterlibatan dan retensi pelanggan. Dengan lebih dari 50 templat siap pakai dan kemampuan untuk membuatnya sendiri dari awal, Anda dapat dengan mudah menyelesaikan...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics adalah platform keterlibatan pelanggan inovatif yang berspesialisasi dalam aktivasi Pengunjung, keterlibatan Pelanggan, dan rangkaian Aanalytics yang canggih. Platform ini memungkinkan merek B2C untuk mengotomatisasi, mempersonalisasikan, dan sepenuhnya mengelola siklus hidup pelanggan mere...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch adalah perangkat lunak pemasaran rujukan dan loyalitas canggih yang melibatkan pelanggan Anda di mana pun mereka berkemah – baik di dalam atau di luar aplikasi seluler atau web Anda. Beberapa merek paling inovatif dan terkenal di dunia menggunakan SaaSquatch untuk memberi penghargaan kepa...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep adalah platform pemasaran viral dengan alat untuk membuat undian, kontes, dan hadiah.