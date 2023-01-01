Alternatif - Ratingful

WebCatalog

HighLevel

HighLevel

gohighlevel.com

Platform label putih dengan pertumbuhan tercepat untuk agensi pemasaran digital. CRM, Email, SMS 2 arah, Pembuat Corong, & banyak lagi!

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Berikan bisnis Anda keuntungan yang tidak adil dengan Ulasan, Perpesanan, Pembayaran, Obrolan Web, dan banyak lagi.

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Trustpilot.com adalah situs ulasan konsumen Denmark yang didirikan di Denmark pada tahun 2007 yang menampung ulasan bisnis di seluruh dunia. Hampir 1 juta ulasan baru diposting setiap bulan. Situs ini menawarkan layanan freemium untuk bisnis. Perusahaan mengandalkan pengguna, perangkat lunak, dan ti...

Kenect

Kenect

kenect.com

Berinteraksi dengan pelanggan Anda di mana pun mereka berada - mengirim pesan teks di ponsel mereka. Gandakan prospek Anda, hasilkan ulasan online, dapatkan pembayaran, dan mulai percakapan obrolan video, semuanya melalui pesan teks.

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

Kelola pelanggan kapan saja, di mana saja, dan di perangkat apa pun dengan perangkat lunak bisnis kecil Thryv: CRM, Pemasaran Teks dan Email, Media Sosial, Situs Web, dan banyak lagi.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye adalah platform pengalaman pelanggan yang komprehensif. Lebih dari 60.000 bisnis dari semua ukuran menggunakan BirdEye setiap hari untuk ditemukan online melalui ulasan, dipilih oleh pelanggan melalui interaksi pesan teks, dan menjadi bisnis terbaik dengan alat survei dan wawasan.

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

Gunakan platform manajemen media sosial PromoRepublic untuk membuat dan menyesuaikan konten dengan alat bawaan, menjadwalkannya ke beberapa halaman media sosial, menjalankan iklan, dan mendapatkan hasil untuk bisnis Anda.

BrandYourself

BrandYourself

brandyourself.com

BrandYourself adalah perusahaan manajemen reputasi & privasi online yang menyediakan perangkat lunak dan layanan, termasuk: hasil negatif Google, pencitraan merek pribadi, perlindungan informasi pribadi, pemindaian Web Gelap, dan banyak lagi.

Debutify

Debutify

debutify.com

Dapatkan lebih banyak ulasan dalam waktu lebih singkat, dengan sedikit usaha. Debutkan Ulasan menyederhanakan permintaan, pengumpulan, dan pengelolaan ulasan pelanggan, sehingga Anda bisa mendapatkan lebih banyak ulasan dengan lebih cepat.

G2

G2

g2.com

Bandingkan perangkat lunak dan layanan bisnis terbaik berdasarkan peringkat pengguna dan data sosial. Ulasan untuk perangkat lunak CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM dan Pemasaran.

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

Dukung Merek Anda® dengan platform pemasaran #1 untuk bisnis kecil.

BrightLocal

BrightLocal

brightlocal.com

Platform lengkap untuk kesuksesan pencarian lokal · Naikkan peringkat, tingkatkan reputasi Anda, dan tampil menonjol dalam pencarian lokal dengan BrightLocal.

AppTweak

AppTweak

apptweak.com

AppTweak mendorong pertumbuhan aplikasi dan game paling populer di dunia dengan memberikan wawasan yang dapat ditindaklanjuti dalam antarmuka yang sederhana. → Coba kami secara gratis!

Text Request

Text Request

textrequest.com

Nyalakan Keterlibatan Pelanggan Platform perpesanan bisnis yang memungkinkan Anda mengirim SMS dari nomor telepon kantor langsung di komputer Anda, sehingga Anda benar-benar bisa mendapatkan tanggapan.

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext adalah perusahaan teknologi Kota New York yang beroperasi di bidang manajemen merek online. Perusahaan ini menawarkan pembaruan merek menggunakan jaringan aplikasi berbasis cloud, mesin pencari, dan fasilitas lainnya. Perusahaan ini didirikan pada tahun 2006 oleh Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburg...

Broadly

Broadly

broadly.com

Perangkat lunak reputasi online dan pengalaman pelanggan membantu Anda membuat strategi pemasaran online sehingga Anda dapat mendorong rujukan pelanggan, prospek, ulasan, dan pendapatan.

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

Cara termudah untuk menjual solusi digital dengan merek Anda sendiri. Vendasta adalah platform label putih untuk perusahaan yang menyediakan solusi digital bagi UKM.

AppFollow

AppFollow

appfollow.io

Ikuti Aplikasi ➡️ #1 Manajemen Tinjauan Aplikasi & Alat ASO. Analisis masukan, kelola peringkat & tanggapi ulasan, tingkatkan unduhan organik untuk App Store, Google Play, Amazon.

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Cara termudah untuk mendapatkan lebih banyak ulasan, dan membangun reputasi Anda. Ciptakan buzz media sosial, tingkatkan SEO Anda, dan menangkan lebih banyak penjualan.

EmbedSocial

EmbedSocial

embedsocial.com

Platform UGC terbaik untuk mengumpulkan ulasan, cerita, feed media sosial, foto, dan menyematkannya di situs web mana pun. Secara otomatis!

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo adalah platform pemasaran eCommerce dengan solusi tercanggih untuk ulasan pelanggan, pemasaran visual, loyalitas, rujukan, dan pemasaran SMS. Cari tahu lebih lanjut tentang bagaimana merek Anda dapat mendorong pertumbuhan dengan Yotpo di sini.

Kimoby

Kimoby

kimoby.com

Kimoby adalah platform komunikasi modern, terintegrasi DMS, dan otomatis yang memudahkan untuk terhubung dan mengonversi pelanggan. Dorong kinerja layanan dealer Anda ke jalur cepat.

Rannko

Rannko

rannko.com

Rannko adalah platform manajemen reputasi yang 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ramah pengguna yang memungkinkan pemasar dan pemilik bisnis menghemat waktu melalui otomatisasi. Produknya meliputi ✅ Manajemen Tinjauan, ✅ Media Sosial, ✅ PowerListings, dan banyak lagi. Berlangganan Rannko hari ini! 🤩 😎 🤩 😎

Appbot

Appbot

appbot.co

Alat peninjauan & penilaian aplikasi untuk meningkatkan seluruh pengalaman pelanggan Anda. Platform untuk perusahaan yang menganggap serius ulasan dan penilaian. Appbot menyediakan tinjauan kelas dunia & pemantauan peringkat, balasan dan analisis.

ReviewTrackers

ReviewTrackers

reviewtrackers.com

ReviewTrackers adalah perusahaan perangkat lunak ulasan pelanggan pemenang penghargaan. Dapatkan lebih banyak ulasan. Tanggapi pelanggan. Temukan wawasan tentang pengalaman pelanggan.

MavSocial

MavSocial

mavsocial.com

MavSocial adalah solusi manajemen media sosial untuk bisnis dengan banyak lokasi dan profil. Kelola semua penerbitan, periklanan, keterlibatan, ulasan, dan pelaporan Anda dari satu platform terpusat MavSocial memberikan kemampuan unik bagi bisnis multi-lokasi untuk membuat iklan Facebook bertarget g...

SpotOn

SpotOn

spoton.com

Sistem tempat penjualan dan perangkat lunak pemrosesan pembayaran SpotOn dibuat agar sesuai dengan cara Anda bekerja. Dan Anda didukung 24/7/365 oleh orang-orang yang benar-benar peduli.

Mobal

Mobal

mobal.io

Kelola semua listingan bisnis Anda dari satu tempat, dengan mudah. Kami membuat pengelolaan cantuman bisnis Anda menyenangkan, cepat, dan menyenangkan.

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource adalah pemimpin industri untuk pelacakan panggilan, manajemen prospek, dan solusi analitik bisnis. Maksimalkan dana pemasaran Anda dan dapatkan hasil terukur.

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

Chatmeter memberi merek multi-lokasi wawasan dan alat lokal yang mereka perlukan untuk memantau, menganalisis, dan meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan dalam skala besar.

Wooflo Pro

Wooflo Pro

wooflo.pro

Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Trustmetrics

Trustmetrics

trustmetrics.io

Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof

ReviewGain

ReviewGain

reviewgain.io

ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.

Podstatus

Podstatus

podstatus.com

Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.

Pluspoint

Pluspoint

pluspoint.io

Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...

Infuse Reviews

Infuse Reviews

infusereviews.com

Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...

Fera

Fera

fera.ai

Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.

Famepilot

Famepilot

famepilot.com

Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...

Amazeful

Amazeful

amazeful.com

Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...

2 Step Reviews

2 Step Reviews

2stepreviews.com

What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?

SureCritic

SureCritic

surecritic.com

SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.

Riivu

Riivu

riivu.io

Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.

Review Tool

Review Tool

reviewtool.com

Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.

ReviewRev

ReviewRev

reviewrev.com

Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.

CustomerLobby

CustomerLobby

customerlobby.com

CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.

Avarup

Avarup

avarup.com

Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...

ReviewBot

ReviewBot

reviewbot.io

ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.

Ratesight

Ratesight

ratesight.com

Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...

Rallio

Rallio

rallio.com

With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...

Get More Reviews

Get More Reviews

getmorereviews.com

Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.

FreshReview

FreshReview

freshreview.co

Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.

Shout About Us

Shout About Us

shoutaboutus.com

Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.

Reviewgrower

Reviewgrower

reviewgrower.com

With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.

LocalClarity

LocalClarity

localclarity.com

LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...

TrustAnalytica

TrustAnalytica

trustanalytica.com

TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...

GuestTouch

GuestTouch

guesttouch.com

GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...

Repuso

Repuso

repuso.com

Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.

Localyser

Localyser

localyser.com

Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...

FeedbackExpress

FeedbackExpress

feedbackexpress.com

FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.

ReviewPush

ReviewPush

reviewpush.com

ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...

