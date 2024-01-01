WebCatalog

Qwoted is a free platform that helps journalists connect and collaborate with subject matter experts (and the PRs who represent them) when they're working on a story. Within our private network, journalists can pose a question, review multiple pitches, and mute conversations when you have what you need. Qwoted automatically creates a portfolio of your work, and you can learn who your audience is, see the reach of your pieces, and measure your impact all within your Qwoted profile. PRs and self-representing sources can also utilize Qwoted to cut through the noise and pitch to reporters with our in-app messaging feature.

Kategori:

Productivity
Other Public Relations Software

