WebCatalog

OpenQ

OpenQ

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: openq.co

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk OpenQ di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provided: * Automated recruiting outreach. * Incentive recommendations. * Streamlined scheduling workflow. * Automated incentive payouts. * Informed consent & NDA signature. * Research governance rules. * Compliant with GDPR & CCPA

Kategori:

Business
Perangkat Lunak Riset Pengguna

Situs web: openq.co

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan OpenQ. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

CookieFirst

CookieFirst

cookiefirst.com

CookieYes

CookieYes

cookieyes.com

Fathom

Fathom

usefathom.com

Osano

Osano

osano.com

lessHire

lessHire

lesshire.com

Great Question

Great Question

greatquestion.co

SparkPlug

SparkPlug

sparkplug.app

GoodFirms

GoodFirms

goodfirms.co

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Monsido

Monsido

monsido.com

InterviewAI

InterviewAI

interviewai.io

Kennect

Kennect

kennect.io

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.