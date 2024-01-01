Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk NotBot di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
Not-Bot is a complete WhatsApp Automation, Marketing, and Chatbot building platform.
It is a bot that can automate almost all the things that we do on the internet, from placing an appointment to buying groceries and paying for those, all these and a lot more can be automated using NOT-BOT on WHATSAPP.
Not-Bot can work as an IVR on your WhatsApp or it can act like a real human when integrated with AI.
Not-Bot can be integrated with any database, any website, or any app. If something works using the internet, Not-Bot can be connected to it and merge into the process flow as if the whole system was built around the bot.
Features that can be automated using Not-Bot :
1. Book an appointment
2. Track appointment
3. Payments
4. Feedback/query/complaint
5. Place orders
6. Track the status of orders
7. Cancel orders
8. Quizzes
9. Surveys
10. OTP
11. Transaction alerts
12. Reminders
13. Get/send photo portfolios, menus, etc.
14. Get/send product videos
15. Get/send customer Geo-location
16. Get/send medical reports, report cards, and other files.
17. Live chat & Support
Businesses/institutes where it can be used: Everywhere
Medical Institutions (Hospital, Medical camps, Pharmacy, Labs, Clinics, etc.)
Educational institutions (Schools, Colleges, Universities, Websites, Apps, etc.)
Real estate (Selling, Renting, etc.)
E-commerce
Cloud kitchen
Courier services
Hyperlocal delivery/businesses
Govt. Offices, etc.
Fintech (Banks, NBFC, Micro Loan apps, etc.)
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan NotBot. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.