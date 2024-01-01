NewsBiscuit

NewsBiscuit

NewsBiscuit diluncurkan oleh John O'Farrell pada bulan September 2006 dengan tujuan mulia untuk memberantas kemiskinan global, menciptakan perdamaian abadi di Timur Tengah, dan memberikan humor setiap hari kepada orang-orang yang bosan di tempat kerja. Ini adalah berita satir online dari situs yang dinyatakan oleh New York Times sebagai The Onion versi Inggris.

