Alternatif - MightyText
HackMD
hackmd.io
Cara terbaik untuk menulis dan berbagi pengetahuan Anda dalam penurunan harga.
Abstract
abstract.com
Hadirkan kontrol versi & kolaborasi yang terinspirasi dari git ke tim desain Anda. Sentralisasikan keputusan desain, umpan balik, dan file. Terintegrasi dengan Sketsa & Adobe XD.
Zeplin
zeplin.io
Ruang terhubung untuk tim produk. Desain handoff dan panduan gaya dengan spesifikasi, aset, cuplikan kode yang akurat—secara otomatis.
Monica
monicahq.com
Monica memungkinkan Anda mengingat segala sesuatu tentang orang yang Anda cintai.
Super
super.so
Semua yang Anda perlukan untuk membangun situs web yang cepat dan fungsional dengan Notion. Domain khusus, tema, perlindungan kata sandi, dan banyak lagi—tidak memerlukan kode.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Obrolan GPT intuitif untuk seluruh perusahaan Anda Team-GPT menjamin adopsi ChatGPT untuk tim yang terdiri dari 2 hingga 2.000 orang. Atur pengetahuan, berkolaborasi, dan kuasai AI dalam satu ruang kerja bersama.
Sympli
sympli.io
Serah terima desain, implementasi, dan kolaborasi untuk tim produk web dan seluler. Sympli bekerja dengan Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio, dan Xcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
Apakah file, dokumen, dan spreadsheet yang tidak teratur memperlambat Anda? Aplikasi Charli yang didukung AI mengatur kehidupan digital Anda dalam hitungan menit. Daftar gratis hari ini!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
Dari ide hingga agenda lengkap. Tetap fokus dan kreatif dengan SessionLab. Alat perencana sesi paling fleksibel dengan perpustakaan fasilitasi - Coba Sekarang!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: Cara termudah untuk Memberikan Masukan pada Konten Digital - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
Tetap sinkron saat didistribusikan! Additor membantu tim Anda untuk berkolaborasi secara asinkron tanpa gesekan berdasarkan satu-satunya sumber kebenaran yang hidup. Anda dapat mengatur dan berbagi berbagai jenis konten, dan mengetahui konteksnya dengan jelas dengan melacak perubahan dan versi.
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Hilangkan 38% rapat dengan video bolak-balik cepat dan pengingat cerdas. Bagikan masukan yang jelas dengan anotasi perekaman layar berbasis waktu.
Ayanza
ayanza.com
Rangkaian Kolaborasi Cerdas Masa-masa sulit menuntut inovasi dalam produktivitas tim Buat tim mengalir dan mencapai tujuan dengan mudah. Dipandu oleh Ayanza melalui prosesnya.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram alat gamifikasi yang meningkatkan motivasi dan prestasi tim. Jaga agar tim Anda tetap berorientasi pada tujuan dan rayakan kinerja luar biasa bersama.
Balloon
balloon.app
Sebuah platform yang didukung penelitian yang membuka ide dan masukan dengan menghilangkan pemikiran kelompok dan memperkuat suara. Kurangi waktu rapat hingga 70%.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 adalah ekstensi untuk SharePoint, yang dilengkapi pustaka Komponen Web yang dibuat khusus dan alat siap pakai. Ini menyederhanakan proses pengembangan tempat kerja digital, menghemat waktu pengguna dengan menghilangkan kebutuhan akan pengkodean yang rumit dan proses pengembangan yang be...