Alternatif - HeyLink.me

Pictory
pictory.ai
AI Pitory yang kuat memungkinkan Anda membuat dan mengedit video berkualitas profesional menggunakan teks, tidak memerlukan keahlian teknis atau perangkat lunak untuk diunduh.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ membantu Anda memperoleh alat dan pengetahuan yang dibutuhkan untuk meningkatkan jumlah penonton Anda lebih cepat di YouTube dan lainnya.
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea adalah alat pencarian produk e-niaga terbaik. Minea melacak semua iklan di semua jaringan. Iklan Facebook, penempatan produk influencer, Snapspy, semua jaringan dilacak. Berhenti membayar adspy 149€ untuk satu jaringan dan temukan Minea.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl memungkinkan usaha kecil membuat video animasi, kolase, tayangan slide, dan postingan gambar statis berlapis yang terlihat profesional dalam hitungan menit, serta menjadwalkan atau memposting langsung ke Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, dan YouTube. Semuanya dengan aplikasi browser selul...
Predis
predis.ai
ObrolanGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Hasilkan dan Bagikan Video, Korsel, Postingan Gambar Tunggal dalam bahasa merek Anda.
Bio Link
bio.link
Tautan bio memungkinkan Anda menautkan ke semua halaman Anda — situs web, toko, blog, postingan sosial, video, apa pun — sehingga memudahkan audiens menemukan semua konten Anda. Platform seperti Instagram, Twitter, dan TikTok hanya mengizinkan satu tautan di bio. Dengan Bio Link Anda dapat...
Submagic
submagic.co
Sempurnakan video Anda dengan Teks yang Didukung AI 🚀 Teks yang mudah dengan emoji sempurna dan kata kunci yang disorot dengan cerdas, semuanya dihasilkan oleh AI.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Plugin umpan media sosial yang sepenuhnya dapat disesuaikan untuk WordPress. Tampilkan feed Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, dan YouTube Anda - Dipercaya oleh 1,3 juta pengguna.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Otomatisasi Media Sosial untuk Situs Web dan Blog WordPress. Posting otomatis, bagikan ulang, posting silang, dan jadwalkan otomatis konten Anda di berbagai platform sosial seperti Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, dan banyak lagi. Bagikan konten WordPress dan postingan blog Anda s...
Inflact
inflact.com
ALAT PEMASARAN UNTUK INSTAGRAM Sesuaikan akun Instagram Anda untuk bisnis dengan alat cerdas – bangun audiens target, libatkan klien, dan rencanakan konten. Bantu calon pelanggan menemukan produk Anda dan membangun loyalitas merek dalam 3 langkah.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Buat video sosial yang menarik dan ringkas dalam hitungan detik dari blog Anda dengan teks yang didukung AI.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Otomatiskan & Optimalkan Iklan Facebook Anda.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Jalankan Streaming Langsung Interaktif. LiveReacting membantu Anda mendapatkan lebih banyak pengikut dan keterlibatan dengan menambahkan rekaman video, permainan, hitung mundur, dan jajak pendapat ke aliran Anda.
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Lindungi operasi media Anda dan cegah pembelanjaan iklan yang salah - Deteksi anomali yang efisien untuk pembeli media, lindungi kampanye Anda dari pembelanjaan yang sia-sia dan maksimalkan ROI. Anggaran salah? Penargetan yang salah? Akun diretas? Ini hanyalah beberapa contoh kendala sehari-hari ya...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
Penargetan Iklan adalah alat penargetan minat Facebook yang membantu pengiklan menemukan ribuan minat Facebook yang tersembunyi.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio adalah startup yang dimiliki & dipimpin oleh wanita kulit hitam. Ini adalah salah satu dari 3 pencetus ruang Link-in-Bio dan: * adalah layanan link-in-bio terbesar kedua di dunia dalam hal pembuat/pengguna; * termasuk domain: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio adalah URL link-in-bio terpopul...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page memungkinkan Anda menjual di link bio Anda. Dengan integrasi ke Stripe & Paypal, Anda dapat mengumpulkan donasi penggemar, permintaan berbayar, menjual produk, dan keanggotaan hingga konten eksklusif.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed adalah agregator media sosial yang mengumpulkan dan menampilkan konten buatan pengguna yang menarik dari jaringan media sosial mana pun seperti Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Review, Airbnb, dan 21+ Networks. Konten yang dikurasi kemudian disematkan melalui widget seb...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface adalah alat SaaS bagi merek untuk menjalankan kampanye pemasaran influencer, advokasi karyawan & pelanggan melalui satu platform untuk memaksimalkan ROI pemasaran. Keepface berkembang pesat di AS, MENA, dan Asia dengan sekitar 400.000 influencer terdaftar dari 35 negara, 550 kampanye, dan 2...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 membantu merek meningkatkan alur kerja pembuat konten mereka. Rangkaian solusi terdepan di industri galleri5 dalam bidang analitik, pemasaran, dan perdagangan dipercaya oleh merek-merek seperti H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra yang memungkinkan puluhan ribu pembuat konten memonetisasi bakat mere...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory adalah perusahaan teknologi pemasaran mutakhir, yang menyediakan Rangkaian Pemasaran Mobile-first yang terkemuka. Solusi siap pakai memberdayakan bisnis untuk meningkatkan kampanye pemasaran mereka dengan memberi mereka kekuatan untuk memikat, melibatkan, dan mengubah orang-orang yang berart...
Curator
curator.io
Cara termudah untuk menambahkan umpan sosial ke situs Anda secara gratis Kurator adalah agregator media sosial gratis selamanya yang membantu Anda mengumpulkan dan menampilkan konten. Siapkan feed Anda dalam waktu kurang dari 5 menit.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI membuat komentar bagi Anda untuk melibatkan prospek di LinkedIn dalam skala besar. Hemat waktu berjam-jam menulis komentar untuk menarik prospek Anda dan mencapai konversi lebih cepat dengan setiap titik kontak tambahan.