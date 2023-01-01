WebCatalog

Google Sheets adalah program spreadsheet yang disertakan sebagai bagian dari rangkaian perangkat lunak perkantoran berbasis web gratis yang ditawarkan oleh Google dalam layanan Google Drive-nya. Layanan ini juga mencakup Google Docs dan Google Slides, masing-masing merupakan pengolah kata dan program presentasi. Google Sheets tersedia sebagai aplikasi web, aplikasi seluler untuk Android, iOS, Windows, BlackBerry, dan sebagai aplikasi desktop di Google ChromeOS. Aplikasi ini kompatibel dengan format file Microsoft Excel. Aplikasi ini memungkinkan pengguna membuat dan mengedit file secara online sambil berkolaborasi dengan pengguna lain secara real-time. Pengeditan dilacak oleh pengguna dengan riwayat revisi yang menyajikan perubahan. Posisi editor disorot dengan warna dan kursor khusus editor, serta sistem izin mengatur apa yang dapat dilakukan pengguna. Pembaruan telah memperkenalkan fitur-fitur yang menggunakan pembelajaran mesin, termasuk "Jelajahi", yang menawarkan jawaban berdasarkan pertanyaan bahasa alami dalam spreadsheet.

