Alternatif - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - solusi otomasi kemitraan terkemuka di dunia menemukan, mengelola, melindungi, mengoptimalkan semua saluran kemitraan untuk mencapai pertumbuhan eksponensial sejati.
LTK
shopltk.com
Belanja fashion, rumah, kecantikan, kebugaran terkini dari influencer LTK yang Anda percaya. Ide pakaian kerja, gaun tamu pernikahan, penampilan perjalanan, dan banyak lagi.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN adalah perangkat lunak pemasaran influencer terbaik untuk merek e-niaga. Platform kami yang didukung AI mencakup lebih dari 32 juta influencer suite, ruang kerja kampanye, pelaporan & analitik, pembayaran & pemenuhan produk, perpustakaan media konten lengkap, dan banyak lagi.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Perangkat lunak manajemen hubungan mitra untuk meningkatkan skala program apa pun: afiliasi, pengecer, pemasaran, dan lainnya. Lihat mengapa perusahaan SaaS berkembang dengan PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole adalah perusahaan Hashtag Analytics dan Social Media Analytics yang menyediakan data real-time dengan pelacakan hashtag untuk Twitter, Instagram, dan Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Temukan bagaimana Meltwater membantu tim PR dan pemasaran memantau liputan media di berita dan media sosial serta meningkatkan manajemen merek.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Platform Pemasaran Influencer Affable memungkinkan merek global, agensi & merek e-Commerce D2C menemukan influencer, mengelola kampanye & mengukur ROI dengan mudah! Influencer Terverifikasi. 100+ Klien.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Infrastruktur Pertumbuhan untuk eCommerce. Bergabunglah dengan ribuan bisnis yang menggunakan eksekusi media ritel dan perangkat lunak intelijen Perpetua untuk meningkatkan pertumbuhan secara menguntungkan di Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, dan pasar lainnya.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimalkan perjalanan pelanggan digital. Platform terpadu perangkat lunak pengalaman pelanggan & perangkat lunak manajemen media sosial Emplifi menutup kesenjangan CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solusi lengkap untuk memberdayakan pemasaran influencer Anda. Kelola seluruh siklus hidup kampanye pemasaran influencer Anda.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr adalah sistem pencatatan pemasaran influencer berbasis data yang digunakan pemasar untuk berinvestasi dalam strategi yang tepat, menyederhanakan kampanye, dan meningkatkan skala program.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Platform Pemasaran Influencer Terkemuka Octoly membantu merek meningkatkan visibilitas mereka, membangun kepercayaan, dan meningkatkan penjualan dengan menghubungkan mikro-influencer dan konsumen yang terverifikasi dalam skala besar. Merek memanfaatkan komunitas pilihan kami untuk membuat postingan...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Di StarNgage, kami percaya bahwa konten visual yang didistribusikan secara sosial adalah masa depan periklanan. Hal ini terjadi sekarang di Instagram dan kami ingin membantu merek dalam petualangan ini dan menang di Instagram. Platform ini memungkinkan merek mengukur upaya pemasaran Instagram mereka...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero adalah Perangkat Lunak Pemasaran Afiliasi, Influencer & Rujukan yang kuat, semuanya dalam satu. Mulai hanya dengan $49, GrowthHero berkembang bersama Anda! Alat yang sepenuhnya fleksibel untuk kesuksesan Anda: - Portal mitra berlabel putih, sesuaikan sepenuhnya tanpa memerlukan kode - Bag...
Influence.co
influence.co
Semua yang Anda butuhkan untuk menjadikannya sebagai pencipta. Bergabunglah dengan jaringan profesional pertama yang dirancang untuk influencer dan pencipta. Buat profil Anda hari ini untuk menghasilkan uang, belajar satu sama lain, dan bertemu orang-orang melalui komunitas.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Platform Konten Buatan Pengguna #1 untuk membuat dan mempublikasikan kampanye UGC di berbagai titik kontak pemasaran. Platform UGC yang sempurna untuk menumbuhkan kepercayaan merek, kesadaran, keterlibatan pengguna, dan penjualan dengan sukses.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Berbayar - Cocokkan dengan pembuat konten, luncurkan kampanye, dan jalankan daftar putih pembuat konten—dalam satu platform. Pemasaran influencer kini aman, mudah, dan cepat.
Audiense
audiense.com
Semua yang Anda perlukan untuk memahami audiens & mendapatkan hasil pemasaran, hasil media sosial, hasil influencer, strategi media, strategi pertumbuhan, atau laba atas belanja iklan yang lebih baik. Tempatkan segmentasi konsumen dan wawasan budaya sebagai pusat strategi Anda dan berikan tim Anda ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Dorong Penjualan melalui Pemasaran Kreator. Pemasaran influencer, program afiliasi, manajemen pembuat konten, konten buatan pengguna, duta merek: bangun kemitraan yang berharga untuk mengembangkan bisnis Anda.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash adalah Platform Pemasaran Influencer yang menggunakan teknologi konten unik bertenaga AI untuk membantu merek & agensi meningkatkan program pembuat konten mereka. Temukan pembuat konten autentik, ukur dampak kampanye Anda, dan kelola semua data Anda di satu tempat. DTC yang berkembang pes...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics adalah Brand Performance Cloud pertama yang didukung AI di pasar, menyediakan perangkat lunak dan data yang dibutuhkan lebih dari 1.200 klien untuk menghubungkan strategi dengan eksekusi. Cloud Kinerja Mereknya membantu para eksekutif meluncurkan kampanye, memperkuat jangkauan, menguk...
CisionOne
cision.one
Bentuk masa depan merek Anda. Secara waktu nyata. Untuk menavigasi lanskap media saat ini secara efektif, tim PR dan komunikasi memerlukan platform jenis baru - platform yang memanfaatkan kekuatan AI, memberikan wawasan media real-time yang diperlukan untuk membuat keputusan lebih cepat dan akurat, ...
Later
later.com
Later adalah platform pemasaran dan perdagangan media sosial yang membantu pemilik bisnis, pencipta, agensi, dan tim media sosial mengembangkan merek dan bisnis mereka secara online. Nanti membantu Anda menghemat waktu dan mengembangkan bisnis Anda dengan memudahkan pengelolaan seluruh strategi med...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive adalah mitra global untuk kesuksesan PR dan Komunikasi. Bekerja sama dengan ribuan organisasi di seluruh dunia, kami memahami tekanan yang Anda hadapi. Seperti membangun brand dan reputasi yang kuat. Menjadi mata, telinga, dan hati nurani organisasi Anda. Mendukung C-suite, bisnis yang leb...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Ribuan merek dan pengecer terkemuka di dunia memercayai teknologi, layanan, dan keahlian Bazaarvoice untuk mendorong pendapatan, memperluas jangkauan, mendapatkan wawasan yang dapat ditindaklanjuti, dan menciptakan pendukung setia. Menurut studi baru yang dilakukan oleh Forrester Consulting atas nam...