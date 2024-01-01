Alternatif - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly adalah platform bercerita yang membantu organisasi menerbitkan, mendistribusikan, dan memiliki cerita mereka dengan tujuan menciptakan penggemar.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Gunakan Muck Rack untuk mencari jurnalis, mendapatkan pemberitaan untuk berita Anda, memantau berita, dan melaporkan dampak PR Anda. Jurnalis dapat membangun portofolio dan mempercepat kariernya.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive adalah mitra global untuk kesuksesan PR dan Komunikasi. Bekerja sama dengan ribuan organisasi di seluruh dunia, kami memahami tekanan yang Anda hadapi. Seperti membangun brand dan reputasi yang kuat. Menjadi mata, telinga, dan hati nurani organisasi Anda. Mendukung C-suite, bisnis yang leb...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Temukan dampak PR online! Pantau apa yang dikatakan tentang merek Anda, buat cerita Anda, identifikasi dan libatkan audiens Anda, serta analisis hasilnya.