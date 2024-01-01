Referensi - App Paling Populer - Finlandia
Ajukan App Baru
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Sefaria
sefaria.org
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
jpdb
jpdb.io
Keenious
keenious.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Quran.com
quran.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
dict.cc
dict.cc
Jisho
jisho.org
有道翻译
fanyi.youdao.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Readwise
readwise.io
Google Books
google.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
Presearch
presearch.com
Consensus
consensus.app
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Linguee
linguee.com
네이버 검색
naver.com
Translate.com
translate.com
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Softpedia
softpedia.com