Bookingjini

Bookingjini

Situs web: bookingjini.com

Bookingjini is a comprehensive hospitality technology platform that helps hotels and accommodation providers grow their business. Key features and services include: * Booking Engine: Intelligent booking engine that helps increase direct bookings and improve guest experience. * Channel Manager: Connects properties to multiple online booking channels (OTAs, travel agents, etc.) to maximize revenue. * Marketing: Offers marketing automation tools to recover revenue, boost marketing ROI, and grow the hotel business. * Property Management: All-in-one app to manage front office, restaurant, housekeeping, and maintenance from a single dashboard. Key benefits highlighted: * Sell rooms through multiple channels (website, social media, OTAs) from a single platform. * Save time and costs of running a separate property management system. * Gain insights and analytics to achieve revenue and occupancy goals. *Personalized 24/7 support for customers. Bookingjini claims to be trusted by over 5,000 customers and have processed over 42 million dollars in bookings to date. They position themselves as an all-in-one hospitality technology solution to empower hotels and accommodations of all sizes to start, run, and grow their business.

