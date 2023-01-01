WebCatalog

Bloomerang

Bloomerang

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: bloomerang.co

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Bloomerang di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Bloomerang Volunteer (formerly InitLive) offers an all-in-one staff and volunteer management solution for programs and events. Bloomerang Volunteer's solution streamlines staff and volunteer recruitment, scheduling, management, and communications through web and mobile apps. Ideal for organizations, nonprofits, and event producers managing staff and volunteer teams of any size. Bloomerang Volunteer is the only platform that can support both event staff management and day-to-day volunteer program management. Using Bloomerang Volunteer to automate and improve operations, our customers can scale up their programs and events, expand capabilities while reducing administration time, and rely on advanced data reporting to measure their success. Bloomerang Volunteer also provides great volunteer experiences, with self scheduling and sign up options to help retain volunteers and save organizations even more time.

Kategori:

Entertainment
Event Planning Software

Situs web: bloomerang.co

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Bloomerang. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Wrike

Wrike

wrike.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Aisle Planner

Aisle Planner

aisleplanner.com

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

ExhibitDay

ExhibitDay

exhibitday.com

Event Staff

Event Staff

eventstaffapp.com

Eventeny

Eventeny

eventeny.com

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.