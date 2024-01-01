Bindy Retail Execution Software helps retail and hospitality brands execute standards and programs on time, in full, at every site. Drive performance with customized checklists, photos, and signatures and a closed-loop corrective workflow. Faster site execution: Build custom forms to roll-out promotions, check brand standards or operating procedures. Boost productivity: Streamline your inspection workflow by eliminating paper forms, Excel and delays. Fix issues: Implement brand standards and proactively identify quality issues. Assign corrective actions for resolution. Build customizable forms: Create and configure multi-lingual checklists online, clone them or easily upload from Excel. Optional granular scoring by inspection, section and tag. Form-specific workflows for visibility, notifications and approval. Drill down on root cause: Conditional questions and a selection of question types to help you drill down and identify root causes. Get everyone on board: Equip field teams and sites with an intuitive platform they will want to use. Interactive map, collaborative calendar, and inspection scheduler to assist field teams. Illustrate your standards: Eliminate guesswork by attaching best practice photos, planograms, and documents directly to your forms for your field teams. Trust but verify: Inspections include GPS coordinates, date stamps and signatures. Detailed history includes inspection timeline, changes, and user interactions. Set permissions: Built-in field hierarchy and site affiliations lets you choose who can start inspections and view sensitive information. Create intelligent inspections: Customize each checklist, section, and individual question with its own effective date range, points, best-practice photo and restrictions. Automate corrective actions: Assign corrective actions on the spot including due dates and photos to illustrate non-compliance. Include recommendations to enforce standard operating procedures. Streamline follow-up: Automate inspection, task, and corrective action notifications. Generate custom reports with a few clicks to identify strong performing sites and opportunities for improvement. Share photos: Take and upload photos and share notes. Attach photos to inspections, tasks, and corrective actions. A picture is worth a thousand words. Real-time data: Teams can instantly access results, track, and verify issue resolution. Run aggregate and raw filtered reports. Automate data exports with the API and integrate with your data warehouse. Execute your way to success. On time, in full, at all locations.

Situs web: bindy.com

