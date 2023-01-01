Alternatif - Arrivalist
elink.io
elink.io
Bangun Apa Pun Dengan Tautan Web. elink memiliki semua yang Anda perlukan untuk menyimpan bookmark dan membuat halaman web, buletin email, widget situs web RSS, tautan bio sosial, dinding sosial, konten otomatis, dan banyak lagi. Buat konten dalam hitungan menit!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io adalah penyingkat URL label putih yang membuat tautan pendek pada domain bermerek. Persingkat, sesuaikan, dan bagikan URL bermerek dengan audiens Anda.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bangun audiens setia. Revue memudahkan penulis dan penerbit mengirim buletin editorial — dan mendapatkan bayaran.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Tambahkan piksel penargetan ulang, Ajakan Bertindak khusus, domain khusus ke setiap tautan yang Anda bagikan, sesuaikan tampilan thumbnail tautan, dan targetkan ulang siapa pun yang mengeklik.
Radio.co
radio.co
Ingin membuat stasiun radio? Otomatiskan jadwal Anda, siaran langsung, dan lacak pendengar dari satu platform yang mudah digunakan. Selamat datang di Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops adalah platform pemasaran viral dan rujukan untuk meluncurkan kompetisi peringkat, undian, pra-peluncuran, dan program rujukan.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Bermitra dengan ShareASale untuk menjadi bagian dari jaringan pemasaran afiliasi tepercaya kami. Jaringan kami memberikan solusi pemasaran untuk mitra kami.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence adalah layanan pemasaran influencer yang memungkinkan merek dan influencer terhubung, berkolaborasi, dan mencapai tujuan mereka.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer adalah cara yang lebih murah, tercepat dan termudah untuk mengetahui apa yang sebenarnya terjadi secara online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter menawarkan pengalaman menulis yang bersih dan lugas bagi orang-orang yang tidak mencari pelaporan atau fitur lanjutan untuk bisnis.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Pasar nama bermerek asli dengan lebih dari 100.000 nama bisnis yang dikurasi oleh para ahli untuk dipilih. Dapatkan .com dan logo yang cocok, serta saran pencitraan merek gratis dari tim kami.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink adalah penyingkat URL paling cerdas di dunia. Buat tautan yang secara dinamis mengarahkan pengguna ke berbagai tujuan berdasarkan perangkat, sistem operasi, negara, dan bahkan tanggal klik.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady adalah platform bagi pemasar yang ingin meningkatkan skala kampanye panggilan mereka. Pasar Bayar Per Panggilan, Otomatisasi Lead-to-Call, dan Distribusi Panggilan Dinamis
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Manajemen Blog adalah platform yang memungkinkan penerbit, blogger, dan pemilik situs web memperoleh uang dengan menempatkan konten. Ini adalah platform tepercaya dan kredibel yang memungkinkan Anda menjual postingan tamu dan konten bersponsor dengan cara yang sah. Pemilik situs web dapat menambahka...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind adalah salah satu penyedia terkemuka widget gratis yang sepenuhnya dapat disesuaikan dan dikodekan yang dapat diintegrasikan di situs web mana pun - dalam hitungan menit! Beberapa widget paling tren meliputi: RSS Widget Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Kalender Google dan masih...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
Alat Pemeriksa Email berbasis SMTP, memberikan akurasi tertinggi dan informasi tambahan yang berguna untuk memvalidasi/memverifikasi setiap dan semua alamat email. Silakan masukkan alamat email dan klik verifikasi untuk melihat cara kerja Alat Pemeriksa Email. Uji hingga 10 alamat email per hari sec...
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
Di MarketMate AI, misi kami adalah menyelaraskan penjualan dan pemasaran untuk memperkuat kreativitas dan meningkatkan pendapatan. Kami berdedikasi untuk menjadikan AI generatif lebih ramah pengguna untuk alur kerja pemasaran nyata. Sebagai platform pemasaran B2B intuitif yang didukung oleh AI, Mark...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi adalah alat Otomasi Pemasaran Multisaluran dengan lebih dari 700.000 pengguna di seluruh dunia, yang memungkinkan perusahaan mana pun (dari Blogger Mikro hingga perusahaan multinasional raksasa) mengelola seluruh siklus penjualannya, mulai dari memperoleh prospek hingga konversi dan loyalitas ...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink adalah penyingkat URL yang dirancang untuk melindungi pengguna dari kehilangan lalu lintas, kerusakan tautan eksternal, dan kehilangan keuntungan.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Fokus pada bagian inti bisnis Anda yang menghasilkan uang, gunakan HeadBidder.net untuk pekerjaan mekanik manajemen iklan yang otomatis pada platform. Platform manajemen Penawaran Tajuk dibuat untuk penerbit dan tim profesional iklan online. Menggabungkan fitur dan alat siap pakai: container, integr...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop akan membantu Anda memanfaatkan Quora sebagai saluran pemasaran. Dengan alat pemasaran, Anda dapat: - Menemukan pertanyaan terbaik di Quora - Biarkan AI membantu Anda menjawab pertanyaan dalam hitungan menit - Melacak pertanyaan yang belum terjawab dengan ratusan penayangan Quora adalah salura...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave membantu bisnis mendorong keterlibatan & konversi yang lebih tinggi dengan menyajikan gambar yang sangat dipersonalisasi, GIF, halaman web video interaktif di seluruh perjalanan pelanggan. Lebih dari 1500+ tim Penjualan dan Pemasaran mempercayakan kebutuhan personalisasi email, WhatsApp & H...
Websays
websays.com
Websays adalah perusahaan layanan perangkat lunak yang berfokus pada pencarian web, pemrosesan bahasa alami, dan pembelajaran mesin. Dengan tim gabungan yang terdiri dari pengembang dan analis data, kami memenuhi kebutuhan klien kami akan kecerdasan data untuk menangani data tidak terstruktur dalam ...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso adalah penganalisis situs web gratis. Ini memberikan laporan gratis untuk ribuan situs web. Untuk setiap situs web di database kami yang luas, Anda dapat melihat analisis terperinci, termasuk statistik lalu lintas, penghasilan bulanan, informasi berbagi facebook, lokasi server web, dan perkira...
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
Kita, sebagai manusia, terprogram untuk memercayai perasaan kita! Tidak peduli seberapa besar transformasi teknologi, kita tetap memerlukan validasi untuk memastikannya. WiserNotify membantu Anda mendapatkan validasi tersebut. Ini membantu Anda terhubung dengan pelanggan Anda untuk meningkatkan kepe...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView adalah perangkat lunak analisis web yang mencocokkan alamat IP perusahaan yang mengunjungi situs web Anda dengan database kami untuk memberi tahu Anda nama bisnis tersebut dan banyak lagi.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow adalah Rangkaian Percakapan Multisaluran yang didukung AI untuk keterlibatan pelanggan. Platform SleekFlow yang lengkap menciptakan perjalanan pelanggan yang mulus dan terpersonalisasi di seluruh saluran perpesanan yang digunakan semua orang, termasuk WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, dan ba...