Alternatif - Appsmith

Hasura Cloud

Hasura Cloud

hasura.io

Hasura memberi Anda GraphQL & REST API instan pada sumber data baru & yang sudah ada. Hubungkan Hasura ke data Anda & dapatkan API dalam waktu kurang dari satu menit.

Syncloop

Syncloop

syncloop.com

Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...

Presto API

Presto API

prestoapi.com

PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.

Koxy AI

Koxy AI

koxy-ai.web.app

Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...

Jetic

Jetic

jetic.io

Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.

BuildShip

BuildShip

buildship.com

BuildShip adalah pembuat backend visual berkode rendah yang memungkinkan Anda mengirimkan API, pekerjaan terjadwal, fungsi cloud backend secara instan. Didukung oleh AI, buat node alur kerja Anda sendiri, sambungkan ke alat apa pun, database, dan buat backend yang dapat diskalakan untuk aplikasi And...

Jelajahi

Produk

Unduh

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

Kami menggunakan kuki untuk menyediakan dan meningkatkan situs web kami. Dengan menggunakan situs kami, berarti Anda menyetujui kuki.

Kebijakan Privasi