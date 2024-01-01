Alternatif - Alight
ADP
adp.com
ADP menawarkan solusi penggajian dan SDM online terdepan di industri, ditambah pajak, kepatuhan, administrasi tunjangan, dan banyak lagi. Dapatkan yang terbaik dengan ADP.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits adalah perusahaan yang berbasis di Amerika Serikat yang menawarkan perangkat lunak berbasis cloud sebagai layanan kepada perusahaan untuk mengelola sumber daya manusianya, dengan fokus khusus membantu mereka mendapatkan perlindungan asuransi kesehatan. Zenefits didirikan pada tahun 2013. Be...
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.