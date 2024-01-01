AIhelp

AIhelp

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: aihelp.net

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk AIhelp di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

AIhelp is a global customer support platform company headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company now has over 80 employees and serves 12,000 customers in 32 countries and territories. It’s designed for companies that keen for customer relationships and satisfaction to make it more strong, personal, and productive. We aim to prompt companies to provide great support and then mature service and proactive engagement through providing them all tools and tech-infrastructures that designed to be easy-to-use with over 20 languages. AIhelp is an AI Customer Support Platform for the purpose of messaging and operations for both of Mobile and Web including many of customer support functions such as In-App messaging, AI chat bot, Auto-check Form, Push Notifications, Alerts, Spotlight, App indexing and more. It enables you provide personalized support using Machine Learning for powerful cloud-based analytics to drive higher rankings and retention and solve customer issues instantly and its highly efficient to make sense of massive amounts of data that lead customers stay happy and satisfied.
Kategori:
Utilities
Perangkat Lunak Chatbots

Situs web: aihelp.net

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan AIhelp. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

Viu

Viu

viu.com

Formilla

Formilla

formilla.com

nandbox

nandbox

nandbox.com

Spiro

Spiro

spiro.ai

Hong Kong Airlines

Hong Kong Airlines

hkairlines.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific

cathaypacific.com

Chope

Chope

chope.co

Lalamove

Lalamove

lalamove.com

TeamSupport

TeamSupport

teamsupport.com

SleekFlow

SleekFlow

sleekflow.io

CustomerOS

CustomerOS

customeros.ai

Jelajahi

Produk

Unduh

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Kami menggunakan kuki untuk menyediakan dan meningkatkan situs web kami. Dengan menggunakan situs kami, berarti Anda menyetujui kuki.

Kebijakan Privasi