Survivle

Survivle

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: connectionsgame.io

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Survivle ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

ב-Survivle, השחקן חייב לנחש את המילה בת 5 האותיות. יהיו לך מקסימום 6 ניחושים ועליך לזכות ב-7 נקודות לפחות כדי לנצח. נסו לנחש נכון כמה שפחות פעמים. כדי לשחק ב-Survivle, עליך להקליד את המילה "Ready" בתשבץ וללחוץ על Enter כדי להתחיל. לאחר מכן הזן את התחזית שלך עד שתקבל את התוצאה הנכונה. חשבו היטב כדי להימנע מבזבוז ניסיון אחד. יש להשתמש ביסודיות במידע ובהצעות שסופקו כדי לקבל ניחושים מדויקים בפעם הבאה.

אתר: connectionsgame.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Survivle, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Flappy Birdle

Flappy Birdle

connectionsgame.io

Rundle

Rundle

connectionsgame.io

Dirdle

Dirdle

connectionsgame.io

Evil Wordle

Evil Wordle

connectionsgame.io

Blurdle

Blurdle

connectionsgame.io

Wordle

Wordle

nytimes.com

The Hexle

The Hexle

thehexle.io

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

Semantle Junior

Semantle Junior

semantle.com

Gram Jam

Gram Jam

connectionsgame.io

Casual Crossword

Casual Crossword

connectionsgame.io

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות