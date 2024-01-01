Squabble

Squabble

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: squabble.me

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Squabble ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Squabble is a 2022 web-based battle royale and word game created by Ottomated. The game combines the gameplay of Wordle, a word game created by Josh Wardle and bought by The New York Times, and battle royale mechanics. Released in February 2022, Squabble received positive reviews from journalists, who focused primarily on the fast paced gameplay.

אתר: squabble.me

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Squabble, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Last Mage Standing

Last Mage Standing

lastmagestanding.com

Crosswordle

Crosswordle

crosswordle.vercel.app

1v1.LOL

1v1.LOL

poki.com

Nugget Royale

Nugget Royale

poki.com

WormRoyale.io

WormRoyale.io

wormroyale.io

Goober Royale

Goober Royale

poki.com

Royale Dudes

Royale Dudes

royaledudes.io

Bomber Royale

Bomber Royale

poki.com

Routemania

Routemania

poki.com

krunt.io

krunt.io

krunt.io

Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys

stumbleguys.com

Clanker.io

Clanker.io

clanker.io

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות