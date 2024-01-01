Shapes Game

Shapes Game

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: connectionsgame.io

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Shapes Game ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

שחקו במשחק הצורות וזיהוי צורות על ידי בחירת תמונות מימין הדומות בצורתן לתבנית הנתונה משמאל. משחק צורות הוא משחק פאזל מהנה בו לשחקנים תהיה הזדמנות להכיר צורות נוספות של חפצים באמצעות איורים. זה יהיה משחק מתאים לילדים לשחק כדי לזהות צורות גיאומטריות בצורה נכונה. יינתן דגם משמאל ותמונות של חפצים מימין. התבונן היטב כדי לבחור אובייקטים מימין בעלי צורה זהה לאלה משמאל. כך, ילדים צעירים ילמדו במהירות כיצד לזהות תמונות וצורות גיאומטריות.

אתר: connectionsgame.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Shapes Game, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Pomni Math Game

Pomni Math Game

connectionsgame.io

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

connectionsgame.io

ABC words

ABC words

connectionsgame.io

Blurdle

Blurdle

connectionsgame.io

Shape Fold Animals

Shape Fold Animals

poki.com

Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop

poki.com

Goose Game

Goose Game

poki.com

Lines to Fill

Lines to Fill

poki.com

Shape Fold

Shape Fold

poki.com

Image To Word Match

Image To Word Match

connectionsgame.io

Correct Math

Correct Math

connectionsgame.io

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות