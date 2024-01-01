Pomni Math Game

אתר: connectionsgame.io

משחק מתמטיקה פומני יעזור לשחקנים לתרגל את יכולת החישוב שלהם על ידי מציאת התשובה המתאימה לחישוב בצד שמאל. משחק מתמטיקה Pomni הוא משחק פאזל מהנה עם נושא מתמטי, בו השחקנים יצטרכו לחשוב מהר כדי לחשב ולמצוא את התשובה הנכונה המתאימה לחישוב הנתון. בצד שמאל של המסך נמצא החלק הקודם של החישובים. בצד ימין יש את המספרים. שחקנים יגררו בתורו את המספרים מימין לחישוב התואם את התשובות של החישובים משמאל כדי לחשוף את התמונות המוסתרות מאחורי החישוב הזה. מחק את כל החישובים מהטבלה על ידי צירוף כל התוצאות המתאימות אליה.

