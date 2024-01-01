Mowing Mazes is a puzzle game that invites you to a charming garden adventure world! Customize your character, hop on your mower, and explore the beautiful garden. Navigate through complicated mazes, clear away the grass, and meet fun characters along the way. Join the lawn leuges and mow all your way to the top of it. Solve mysteries, and strive to escape the challenging Evermaze. Can you conquer the maze and find your way out?

אתר: poki.com

