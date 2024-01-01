It's time for a conflict with crops in Farm Battles! In this 1v1 battle game, you play as a farmer that has to earn more money than their adversary. Firsts, you'll have to till the soil to make it ready and then you can plant your crops. As time goes by, your harvest will grow - which you can sell for money! Whoever can get the most money in 3 minutes is the winner! Does it look like your opponent is winning? Visit the farmhouse to buy some power-ups! You can send storms and rain over to the other farm to halt your opponents progress for a bit! Can you become the quickest farmer there is?

