Correct Math

Correct Math

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: connectionsgame.io

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Correct Math ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

בדוק את יכולת החישוב המהירה שלך על ידי מתן התשובה הנכונה לחישוב במתמטיקה נכונה תוך 3 שניות. לחץ על אחת מתוך 3 האפשרויות הזמינות. מתמטיקה נכונה הוא משחק פאזל ממכר שבו שחקנים יצטרכו להפגין את החשיבה והאינטליגנציה שלהם כדי למצוא את התשובות הנכונות לחישובים נתונים. לשחקן יהיו 3 שניות לבחור תשובה אחת מתוך 3 שתהיה התוצאה הנכונה לחישוב הנתון. אם תענה נכון תוך הזמן המוקצב, המשחק יעבור אוטומטית לחישוב הבא. אבל אם אתה עונה לא נכון או לא נותן תשובה תוך 3 שניות, המערכת תיתן אוטומטית את התשובה הנכונה המוצגת בסטטוס ירוק ומהבהב, ואז המשחק יסתיים.

אתר: connectionsgame.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Correct Math, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Pomni Math Game

Pomni Math Game

connectionsgame.io

Brain Puzzle Out

Brain Puzzle Out

connectionsgame.io

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

Brain Workout

Brain Workout

connectionsgame.io

Math Trivia Live

Math Trivia Live

poki.com

Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

connectionsgame.io

Math Mahjong Relax

Math Mahjong Relax

poki.com

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Dirdle

Dirdle

connectionsgame.io

Survivle

Survivle

connectionsgame.io

ArithmeticA

ArithmeticA

poki.com

Casual Crossword

Casual Crossword

connectionsgame.io

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות