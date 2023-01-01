WebCatalog

Captain Up

Captain Up

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: captainup.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Captain Up ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.

אתר: captainup.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Captain Up, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Interacty

Interacty

interacty.me

Scratcher

Scratcher

scratcher.io

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Goosechase

Goosechase

goosechase.com

Loquiz

Loquiz

loquiz.com

Enrichigo

Enrichigo

enrichigo.com

Brame

Brame

brame.io

Accept Mission

Accept Mission

acceptmission.com

InteractionUP

InteractionUP

web.interactionup.com

Gamify Route

Gamify Route

gamifyroute.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.