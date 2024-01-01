Brain Puzzle Out

Brain Puzzle Out

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

הפעלה באינטרנט

אתר: connectionsgame.io

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Brain Puzzle Out ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

ב-Brain Puzzle Out, שחקנים יצטרכו להראות את האינטליגנציה והזריזות שלהם בחשיבה חישובית כדי לשלב מספרים לתוצאה נתונה. Brain Puzzle Out הוא משחק פאזל עם נושא מתמטי, שבו השחקנים ישלבו מספרים על ידי חיבורם יחד ליצירת מספר נתון. ניתנים הרבה חישובים, אתה צריך לעשות בחירה מהירה לפני שהזמן מסתיים. בעת בחירת כל תיבת מספרים, הסכום הכולל שלהם יוצג בתחתית. למעלה התוצאה הסופית המדויקת. חשבו במהירות וחשבו היטב כדי לבצע את החישוב הנכון.

אתר: connectionsgame.io

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Brain Puzzle Out, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Pomni Math Game

Pomni Math Game

connectionsgame.io

Correct Math

Correct Math

connectionsgame.io

Brain Workout

Brain Workout

connectionsgame.io

ArithmeticA

ArithmeticA

poki.com

Image To Word Match

Image To Word Match

connectionsgame.io

Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

connectionsgame.io

Math Trivia Live

Math Trivia Live

poki.com

Find Words

Find Words

connectionsgame.io

ABC words

ABC words

connectionsgame.io

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Casual Crossword

Casual Crossword

connectionsgame.io

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות