WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - Wrike

Whova

Whova

whova.com

תוכנת ניהול אירועים הכל באחד לאירועים אישיים, היברידיים ווירטואליים

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

הפעל את האירועים שלך בצורה חכמה יותר, טוב יותר. Zoho Backstage היא תוכנה לניהול אירועים המאפשרת למארגני אירועים לתכנן ולהפעיל כנסים, מפגשים והשקות מוצרים ביעילות והשפעה רבה יותר.

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

Tripleseat היא תוכנת קייטרינג וניהול אירועים מקוונת המגדילה את המכירות ומייעלת הזמנות למסעדות, בתי מלון ומקומות ייחודיים.

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

בנו אירועים טובים יותר שמניבים הכנסה אמיתית. כל אירוע הוא הזדמנות להגדיל הכנסות - לא משנה היכן זה קורה. תעדוף צינור מפלטפורמה אחת עם סמינרים מקוונים, מסיבות צפייה, הדגמות, כנסים ואירועים אישיים הממירים.

Perfect Venue

Perfect Venue

perfectvenue.com

Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.