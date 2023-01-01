אלטרנטיבות - Wrike
Whova
whova.com
תוכנת ניהול אירועים הכל באחד לאירועים אישיים, היברידיים ווירטואליים
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
הפעל את האירועים שלך בצורה חכמה יותר, טוב יותר. Zoho Backstage היא תוכנה לניהול אירועים המאפשרת למארגני אירועים לתכנן ולהפעיל כנסים, מפגשים והשקות מוצרים ביעילות והשפעה רבה יותר.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Tripleseat היא תוכנת קייטרינג וניהול אירועים מקוונת המגדילה את המכירות ומייעלת הזמנות למסעדות, בתי מלון ומקומות ייחודיים.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
בנו אירועים טובים יותר שמניבים הכנסה אמיתית. כל אירוע הוא הזדמנות להגדיל הכנסות - לא משנה היכן זה קורה. תעדוף צינור מפלטפורמה אחת עם סמינרים מקוונים, מסיבות צפייה, הדגמות, כנסים ואירועים אישיים הממירים.
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...