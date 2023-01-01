National Weather Service

WebCatalog

שירות מזג האוויר הלאומי (NWS) היא סוכנות של הממשל הפדרלי של ארצות הברית המופקדת לספק תחזיות מזג אוויר, אזהרות על מזג אוויר מסוכן ומוצרים אחרים הקשורים למזג האוויר לארגונים ולציבור למטרות הגנה, בטיחות וכלליות מֵידָע. הוא חלק מסניף המינהל הלאומי לאוקיאנוס ואטמוספירה (NOAA) של משרד המסחר, ומרכזו בסילבר ספרינג, מרילנד, באזור המטרופולין של וושינגטון. הסוכנות הייתה ידועה בשם לשכת מזג האוויר של ארצות הברית משנת 1890 עד שאימצה את שמה הנוכחי בשנת 1970. ה-NWS מבצעת את משימתה העיקרית באמצעות אוסף של מרכזים לאומיים ואזוריים, ו-122 משרדי חיזוי מזג אוויר מקומיים (WFOs). מכיוון ש-NWS היא סוכנות של הממשל הפדרלי של ארה"ב, רוב מוצריה נמצאים בנחלת הכלל וזמינים ללא תשלום.

