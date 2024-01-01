אלטרנטיבות - Warrant
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman מקל על פיתוח API. הפלטפורמה שלנו מציעה את הכלים כדי לפשט כל שלב בתהליך בניית ה-API ולייעל את שיתוף הפעולה, כך שתוכל ליצור ממשקי API טובים יותר מהר יותר.
Apigee
google.com
Apigee, חלק מ-Google Cloud, עוזרת לחברות מובילות לעצב, לאבטח ולהתאים ממשקי תכנות יישומים (API). נסה את Apigee בחינם.
Stoplight
stoplight.io
באמצעות Stoplight אתה יכול ליצור תיאורי OpenAPI, תיעוד, שרתים מדומים הרבה יותר מהר מכלי API אחרים, ללא צורך בידע מיוחד בפלטפורמה מרכזית אחת.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster היא פלטפורמת ללא קוד מהדור החדש לאוטומציה של תהליכים עסקיים ובניית אפליקציות מקוריות לאינטרנט ולנייד עם יצירת קוד.
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
מחולל נתוני בדיקה בחינם וכלי לעג ל-API - Mockaroo מאפשר לך ליצור מערכי נתונים מותאמים אישית של CSV, JSON, SQL ו-Excel כדי לבדוק ולהדגים את התוכנה שלך.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io היא פלטפורמת האינטגרציה המתקדמת ביותר לחיבור הכלים שבהם אתה משתמש מדי יום. ייעל תהליכים בקלות באמצעות עורך זרימת העבודה החזותית שלנו. בנה עם קליקים או קוד.
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
הצטרפו לאלפי מפתחים שמשתמשים ב- SwaggerHub כדי לבנות ולעצב ממשקי API מעולים. הירשם או התחבר עוד היום.
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic היא חברת תוכנה מסחרית המספקת כלים של Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) לחיבור מקורות נתונים בענן, יישומי SaaS ויישומי תוכנה עסקיים מקומיים. SnapLogic, שבסיסה בסן מטאו, קליפורניה, נוסדה בשנת 2006. בראשות SnapLogic עומדת מנכ"ל לשעבר ומייסד שותף של Informatica Gaurav Dhillon, והיא נתמ...
Workato
workato.com
Workato, מובילה ב-Gartner MQ, היא יותר מ-iPaaS. זוהי פלטפורמת אוטומציה חכמה שיכולה לשמש את עסקים ו-IT כאחד. הוא תומך באלפי מקרי שימוש בארגונים ובזרימת עבודה, כך שתוכל להפוך הכל לאוטומטי.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasael היא פלטפורמת תקשורת לקוחות המסייעת לעסקים למכור ללקוחותיהם ולתמוך בהם באמצעות WhatsApp וערוצי הודעות חברתיות אחרים. דגשים בתכונות: - תיבת דואר נכנס צוותית משותפת עם הודעות דו-כיווניות - צ'אטבוט של WhatsApp - שידורי WhatsApp והודעות בכמות גדולה - ממשקי API ו-Webhooks פתוחים - אוטומציות - אינטג...
Backendless
backendless.com
פלטפורמת פיתוח אפליקציות חזותית שהופכת אפליקציות אינטואיטיביות לבנייה וקלות לניהול, ללא צורך בקוד.
elastic.io
elastic.io
פלטפורמת אינטגרציה היברידית מבוססת מיקרו-שירותים לסנכרון נתונים בזמן אמת על פני יישומים, פלטפורמות ומסדי נתונים שונים המבוססים על ענן ובמקום.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
ב-People Data Labs אנו בונים את מקור האמת הגדול והמדויק ביותר של נתוני אנשים. אנו מספקים מערך נתונים של קורות חיים, אנשי קשר, מידע חברתי ודמוגרפי עבור למעלה מ-1.5 מיליארד אנשים ייחודיים, המועברים אליך בקנה מידה שאתה צריך. הירשם למפתח API בחינם והתחיל להעשיר פרופילים בחינם, ללא צורך בכרטיס אשראי.
Zuplo
zuplo.com
ממשקי API באיכות משלוח מהירים יותר: שער ה-API של Zuplo מסייע לצוותים קטנים וגדולים לקבל ממשקי API לייצור מהירים, מאובטחים ובעלי חוויית מפתחים משתנה.
Kong
konghq.com
קונג היא חברת קישוריות הענן לניהול API ומיקרו-שירותים. הפלטפורמה שלנו מאחדת שער API, Ingress ו-Service Mesh בפתרון מפתח אחד.
Informatica
informatica.com
אינפורמטיקה (סימול: INFA), מובילת ניהול נתונים בענן ארגונית, מביאה לחיים נתונים ובינה מלאכותית על ידי העצמת עסקים לממש את כוח הטרנספורמציה של הנכסים הקריטיים ביותר שלהם. יצרנו קטגוריה חדשה של תוכנה, Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), המופעל על ידי AI ופלטפורמת ניהול נתונים מקצה ...
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
חבר אפליקציות SaaS, מקומיות וענן תוך החדרת אינטליגנציה מיידית לכל תהליך עסקי. למידע נוסף על שילוב API עם Jitterbit.
Ambassador
getambassador.com
אמבסדור מעצימה למשווקים להגדיל לקוחות, הפניות והכנסות על ידי מינוף הכוח של מפה לאוזן. התוכנה הידידותית למשווק שלהם מפשטת את שיווק ההפניות, עושה אוטומציה של תהליך ההרשמה, המעקב, התגמול והניהול של הלקוחות, השותפים, המשפיעים והשותפים שלך. מותגי צרכנים וחברות B2B ברחבי העולם מיישמים, מרחיבים ומייעלים במ...
Checkly
checklyhq.com
ניטור אקטיבי מענג למפתחים. Checkly היא פלטפורמת הניטור של API ו-E2E עבור המחסנית המודרנית: JavaScript ניתן לתכנות, גמיש ואוהב.
Formcarry
formcarry.com
ה<form> שלך אבל זה באמת עובד. הפוך את ה-HTML <form> שלך למשהו פונקציונלי לחלוטין קבל הודעות דוא"ל, העלה קבצים, שלב עם אפליקציות אחרות. 3 דקות להגדרה וחופשי לשימוש.
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in...
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It person...
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams inves...
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests,...
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want t...
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Clo...
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.
Mockfly
mockfly.dev
Mockfly is a cloud-based platform designed to help developers create, manage, and simulate mock APIs for development and testing purposes. It offers a range of features that set it apart from other mocking tools, such as AI integration for data generation, mock diffs to track changes, and a Chrome e...