אלטרנטיבות - Venture IQ

SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush מציעה פתרונות לקידום אתרים, PPC, תוכן, מדיה חברתית ומחקר תחרותי. מהימנים על ידי למעלה מ-6000000 משווקים ברחבי העולם
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo היא חברת תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) אמריקאית המבוססת על תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) שבסיסה בוונקובר, וושינגטון, המוכרת גישה למאגר המידע שלה על אנשי עסקים וחברות לאנשי מקצוע בתחום המכירות, השיווק והגיוס. החברה הוקמה במקור בשנת 2000 בשם Eliyon Technologies על ידי המייסדים יונתן שטרן ומישל דקארי. לאחר רכישתה...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase היא פלטפורמה למציאת מידע עסקי על חברות פרטיות וציבוריות. המידע על Crunchbase כולל מידע על השקעות ומימון, חברים מייסדים ויחידים בתפקידי מנהיגות, מיזוגים ורכישות, חדשות ומגמות בתעשייה. אתר Crunchbase, שנבנה במקור כדי לעקוב אחר סטארט-אפים, מכיל מידע על חברות ציבוריות ופרטיות בקנה מידה עולמי...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics מעניקה לחברות ללכוד ולפעול על פי תובנות של לקוחות, מוצר, מותג וחוויית עובדים במקום אחד.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
תאגיד נילסן, הידוע בהתייחסות עצמית בשם חברת נילסן, ובעבר כ-ACNielsen או AC Nielsen, היא חברת חקר שיווק עולמית, עם מטה עולמי בעיר ניו יורק, ארצות הברית. המטה האזורי של צפון אמריקה ממוקם בשיקגו.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb היא ספקית בינה דיגיטלית ללקוחות ארגוניים ועסקים קטנים עד בינוניים (SMB). הפלטפורמה מספקת שירותי ניתוח אתרים ומציעה למשתמשיה מידע על תעבורת האינטרנט של הלקוחות והמתחרים שלהם.
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai, לשעבר App Annie מספקת פלטפורמה וכלים קלים לשימוש עבור נתוני ניתוח אפליקציות. הפעל איתנו כל שלב בעסק האפליקציות שלך בצורה יעילה יותר.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
כלי חכם וחזק ל✓ ניתוח קישורים נכנסים ✓ מעקב אחר דירוג ✓ מחקר מילות מפתח ✓ ניתוח מתחרים ✓ ביקורת אתרים.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
BrightData (לשעבר Luminati Networks): תשתית לאיסוף נתונים. רשתות פרוקסי וכלי איסוף נתונים המשמשים חברות Fortune 500
G2
g2.com
השווה את התוכנות והשירותים העסקיים הטובים ביותר על סמך דירוגי משתמשים ונתונים חברתיים. ביקורות על תוכנות CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM ושיווק.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus מאפשר לך להעביר מסרים מותאמים אישית לקהלים הנכונים לא משנה היכן הם נמצאים.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
נתונים שמניעים את צמיחת האפליקציה Sensor Tower מצייד אותך בנתונים ובתובנות נדרש כדי לשלוט במערכת האקולוגית של האפליקציה לנייד.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
תוכנת ABM המובילה עבור חברות B2B באמצע השוק וארגונים. למד עוד על חברת השיווק האמיתית מבוססת חשבון מקצה לקצה.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
נתוני אינטרנט ללא גירוד אינטרנט. חפש טריליון חתיכות של תוכן מקושר ברחבי האינטרנט או חלץ אותם לפי דרישה עם Diffbot.
Contify
contify.com
Contify היא פלטפורמת שוק ומודיעין תחרותי המותאמת לבינה מלאכותית למעקב אחר מידע על מתחרים, לקוחות ופלחי תעשייה.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters היא ספקית מובילה של אינטליגנציה של אפליקציית טלוויזיה ניידת ומקושרת (CTV). אלגוריתמי למידת המכונה המתקדמים שלנו מספקים תובנה מקיפה על שוק האפליקציות, ומאפשרים לארגונים לבנות עסקים חזקים יותר ובעלי מידע טוב יותר. אנו עוקבים אחרי 17+ מיליון אפליקציות שפורסמו ולא פורסמו ב-12 חנויות אפליקציות ...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs היא פלטפורמת מודיעין מכירות המאפשרת לך לצאת לשוק תוך שבוע או פחות. נתוני כוונות, מעקב אחר שימוש בטכנולוגיה, ניקוד לידים כדי לאפשר למשווקים/מכירות B2B להבין את השוק הניתן להתייחסות שלהם. OceanFrogs מתגאה במתן נתונים בינלאומיים (APAC, יפן, הודו וארה"ב). אנו עוקבים אחר יותר מ-9000 טכנולוגיות...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS היא פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one שלך למידוד פיננסי, ניתוח תחרותי וניטור ביצועים. החלף ניחושים עם תובנות אסטרטגיות ושחרר את הכוח של החלטות מונעות נתונים עכשיו. אנו עוזרים לכם להגיע להצלחה על ידי איסוף נתונים אסטרטגיים ממקורות מדויקים ועדכניים, ניקוים והעשרתם במקורות משלימים כדי לתת לכם את הסיפו...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
מודיעין שוק ופלטפורמת חיפוש גלה תובנות בשניות, לא בשעות לנוע במהירות השוק על ידי מעקב בקלות אחר חברות, נושאים ותעשיות ברחבי יקום נרחב של תוכן - באינדקס, ניתן לחיפוש והכל במקום אחד.
Crayon
crayon.co
חבילת כלי תוכנת המודיעין התחרותיים של Crayon עוזרת לך לראות ולנצל הזדמנויות כדי שתוכל ליצור יתרון עסקי בר קיימא.
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost ...
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insigh...
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. T...
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-governmen...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with...
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry lea...
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their a...
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer liv...
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global i...
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million execu...
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportun...
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...
Gain.pro
gain.pro
~75% of the world’s sizeable businesses are private, but gaining visibility on them is not easy. Gain.pro is on a mission to bring more visibility into the private markets by utilizing a “high tech & high touch” approach. We achieve this by blending advanced sourcing technology with the highest ...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’...
Nexoya
nexoya.com
לא עוד תכנון תקציב סטטי. נצל את הכוח של ניהול תיקים זריז. הקצו את תקציב הפרסום שלכם בצורה יעילה יותר על ידי שימוש בטכנולוגיות בינה מלאכותית והגיעו להחזר של עד 70% על הוצאות פרסום.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
ב-People Data Labs אנו בונים את מקור האמת הגדול והמדויק ביותר של נתוני אנשים. אנו מספקים מערך נתונים של קורות חיים, אנשי קשר, מידע חברתי ודמוגרפי עבור למעלה מ-1.5 מיליארד אנשים ייחודיים, המועברים אליך בקנה מידה שאתה צריך. הירשם למפתח API בחינם והתחיל להעשיר פרופילים בחינם, ללא צורך בכרטיס אשראי.
Resonate
resonate.com
פלטפורמת Resonate Ignite היא הפלטפורמה היחידה מונעת בינה מלאכותית על נתונים וניתוח צרכנים שמאיצה בצורה חלקה תובנות לפעולה. היכנס לגישה מיידית למחקר שוק צרכני חדש ורלוונטי במיוחד על הצרכן של היום. Ignite מספקת יותר מ-14,000 תובנות מונעות ערכים בזמן אמת, קנייניות על 230 מיליון צרכנים בודדים. הכנס לנתו...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer מספקת בזמן אמת פתרונות ליצירת קשר ונתוני חברה ומודיעין קהל שעוזרים לך לבנות קהלים ממוקדים יותר. מצא חשבונות חדשים בטריטוריה שלך, שכירת ההנדסה או המכירות המובילה הבאה שלך, אורח פודקאסט אידיאלי או אפילו השותף הבא שלך. Prospector של ExactBuyer מאפשר לך לחפש ולבנות קהלים עם דיוק...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
אנו נותנים לתעשיית הקישוריות תובנות לגבי מיקום וכלים אוטומטיים שיעזרו להם לזכות בעוד עסקאות. שנה את הקנייה והמכירה של הרשת שלך.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai היא פלטפורמת מודיעין שוק תמידית המסייעת למותגים ולארגונים לעקוב, לנהל, לייעל ולחדש. הוא משתמש בטכנולוגיות NLP ו-AI המתקדמות ביותר כדי לגלות תגליות בקרב מערכי נתונים גדולים המאפשרים למותגים לייעל מוצרים ולהבין טוב יותר את הצרכנים.
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
השתמש בכוחה של AI כדי להפוך תוכן חדשותי לתובנות ניתנות לפעולה Event Registry היא פלטפורמת מודיעין החדשות המובילה בעולם, המעצימה ארגונים לעקוב אחר אירועים בעולם ולנתח את השפעתם.
Versium
versium.com
Versium היא חברת טכנולוגיית נתונים המאפשרת למשווקים לזהות, להבין ולהגיע טוב יותר ללקוחות הפוטנציאליים האידיאליים שלהם על פני מספר נקודות מגע דיגיטליות וערוצי שיווק. רזולוציית הזהות והמנוע של התובנות המובילים בתעשייה של Versium מניע חבילת פתרונות שעוזרים למשווקים לשפר מאוד את טווח ההגעה שלהם עד פי 5....
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction היא פלטפורמת האופטימיזציה המובילה של UA לנייד! כשותפה רשמית של Apple Search Ads, היא מעודדת את הצמיחה של אפליקציות לנייד עם כלי מודיעין מונעי נתונים. MobileAction נותנת הבנה מקיפה של נוף הנייד הדינמי החיוני לרכישת לקוחות, שימור ומעורבות. זה עוזר למשווקים ולבעלים של צמיחת אפליקציות לגייס...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
פלטפורמת אוטומציית המודיעין התחרותית של Kompyte היא הפתרון היחיד המונע בינה מלאכותית בתעשייה כדי להתמודד עם האתגרים שעומדים בפני אנשי שיווק ומכירות במעקב אחר הנופים התחרותיים שלהם. Kompyte ממכנת את תהליך המעקב על פני הספקטרום הרחב ביותר של ערוצים דיגיטליים, צוללת עמוק ורחב לתוך איסוף מודיעין תחרותי ...
Klue
klue.com
Klue היא פלטפורמת בינה תחרותית המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, שנועדה לעזור למשווקי מוצרים ולצוותי CI לאסוף, לאצור ולספק תובנות מתחרות מעשיות כדי להעצים את המכירות לזכות בעסקים נוספים. Klue מאפשרת לצוותי מכירות ארגוניים לזכות בעסקים נוספים על ידי מתן תובנות דינמיות לגבי מתחרים. הפלטפורמה מפגישה באופן ...
Draup
draup.com
פלטפורמה מונעת בינה מלאכותית למובילי כישרונות ותוכנת חיפוש מכירות B2B. Draup היא פלטפורמת הבינה המלאכותית המועדפת עבור מובילי מכירות וכישרונות.
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
א.י. שמייצר תוצרי מודיעין בשניות. קבל תובנה על סביבות מורכבות במהירות באמצעות ניתוח וייצוג. ReportLinker היא פלטפורמת מודיעין שוק מונעת בינה מלאכותית שמאיצה גישה לתובנות תעשייתיות גלובליות.
Foundry
foundryco.com
המר את החשבונות המובילים שלך באמצעות תזמור ABM מונחה כוונות מבית Foundry - וכתוצאה מכך צינור גדול יותר וטוב יותר.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
עבודה פחות, השג יותר, מכירות גבוהות יותר. מצא אנשי קשר B2B נוספים, העשיר ואמת רשומות, צור קשר עם זרימות עבודה אוטומטיות וסגור עסקאות נוספות, הכל בפלטפורמת AroundDeal. תדלק את הצמיחה העסקית שלך ברחבי העולם.
Intellizence
intellizence.com
פלטפורמת Intellizence AI מציעה אותות מודיעין לצמיחת הכנסות וניטור סיכונים - מודיעין לקוחות, מודיעין מכירות ומודיעין סיכונים