The mission of UNLESS is to let users interact with their devices on human terms, by turning user interfaces into a dialogue. Our conversational UI platform offers businesses an AI-driven solution that facilitates a personalized conversation with every user. This is made possible through a variety of UI components that can easily be added to any existing product without requiring technical expertise.

קטגוריות:

Business
תוכנת התאמה אישית

