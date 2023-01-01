אלטרנטיבות - Truly

WebCatalog

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

מעקב וניתוח עבור שיחות טלפון וטפסי אינטרנט. בצע אופטימיזציה של השיווק שלך והגדל את החזר ה-ROI על ה-PPC, SEO ומסעות הפרסום הלא מקוונים שלך.

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (שם חוקי Vonage Holdings Corp.) היא ספקית תקשורת ענן עסקית אמריקאית בבעלות ציבורית. החברה, שבסיסה בעיר הולדל, ניו ג'רזי, נוסדה בשנת 2001 כספקית של שירותי טלקומוניקציה למגורים המבוססים על פרוטוקול קול על גבי אינטרנט (VoIP). נכון לשנת 2020, Vonage דיווחה על הכנסות מאוחדות של 1.25 מיליארד דולר....

smrtPhone

smrtPhone

smrtphone.io

מערכת טלפון הענן החכמה ביותר וחייגן כוח. smrtPhone היא פלטפורמת תקשורת הכל באחד לעסקים מונעי מכירות. קול, טקסט, חיוג חשמלי, ניהול לידים - הכל מסונכרן ללא מאמץ למערכת ה-CRM שלך.

Ringover

Ringover

ringover.com

הגדר פלטפורמת שיחות רבת עוצמה המשולבת ב-CRM שלך, נגישה במחשבים ובסמארטפונים וקבל מספרים ברחבי העולם.

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

הגדל את העסק שלך עם מספרי טלפון וירטואליים, IVR, שידור קולי, שירותי הודעות טקסט המוניים וחיוג חשמלי. נסה את CallFire בחינם!

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

הוכח החזר ROI. הגדל את ההמרות. הגדל הכנסות. עקוב ומייחס כל הפניה מקוונת ולא מקוונת לאיזה מסע פרסום בדיוק מניע אותו.

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Phonexa היא תוכנת מעקב ברמה ארגונית לשיווק ביצועים, שותפים ושותפים. ה-Phonexa Suite היא הטכנולוגיה הבסיסית שעוברת את מחזור חיי ההובלה והשיחות של הצרכן, ועוזרת לצוותי שיווק ביצועים להוביל את החזר ה-ROI עבור מותגים על פני ערוצים שותפים, שותפים וערוצים בתשלום. Phonexa נותנת עדיפות לשיווק מבוסס תוצאות ע...

Marchex

Marchex

marchex.com

Marchex, Inc. היא חברה ציבורית מסיאטל, שנוסדה ב-2003, עם יותר מ-300 עובדים. Marchex היא חברת שיחות B2B וניתוח שיחות. היא מתמחה בשימוש בבינה מלאכותית ולמידת מכונה לניתוח נתוני שיחות בין עסקים ולקוחות. Marchex מספקת לעסקים "תובנות הניתנות לפעולה" כדי לשפר את חוויות הלקוחות בטלפון, ב-SMS, בהודעות ובצ'א...

Telmetrics

Telmetrics

telmetrics.com

תוכנת מדידת השיחות הקניינית של Telmetrics (פלטפורמת ניתוח שיחות) בנויה לפי תקני IEEE ו-RFC וכוללת מספר מרכזי נתונים הבנויים על זמינות בדרגת Telco וארכיטקטורה סובלנית לתקלות המגובה בתהליכי התאוששות מאסון אוטומטיים לחלוטין.

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics היא פלטפורמת מדידה וייחוס שיווקית המחברת נתונים שיווקיים, מכירות, הכנסות ונתוני לקוחות מרוכזים ל: - לספק תצוגת משפך מלאה של מסע הלקוח שלך - ייחוס מדויק של הכנסות ברמת הערוץ, הקמפיין, התוכן ומילת המפתח - יצירת ריבוי מגע דוחות ייחוס באמצעות 6 מודלים שונים של ייחוס (קליק ראשון, קליק אחר...

Shape Software

Shape Software

setshape.com

Shape היא תוכנת אוטומציית מכירות ושיווק ייעודית שמגיעה עם תכונות מובנות מראש שניתן להגדיר עבור כל עסק. הממשק הקל לשימוש מעצים את הצוותים שלך ומאחד את כל ההיבטים של העסק שלך בפלטפורמת בינה מלאכותית אחת. Shape Software מספקת מרחב שיתופי לצוותים שלך להישאר מיושרים ויעילים בכל מה שהם עושים, בין אם זה יי...

WhatConverts

WhatConverts

whatconverts.com

מעקב אחר לידים עבור סוכנויות שיווק ולקוחות התוכנה היחידה למעקב ודיווח לידים שאמון על אנשי מקצוע מובילים ב-PPC ו-SEO כדי להגדיל ערך עבור לקוחות.

Cordless

Cordless

cordless.io

בטל את הנעילה של תוכן הקול שלך. טלפוניה מודרנית לצוותי תמיכת לקוחות. גישור על הפער בין קול לטקסט.

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource היא המובילה בתעשייה למעקב אחר שיחות, ניהול לידים ופתרונות אנליטיים עסקיים. מקסם את כספי השיווק שלך וקבל תוצאות מדודות.

OnviSource

OnviSource

onvisource.com

Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.

Dialics

Dialics

dialics.com

Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...

AuditCall

AuditCall

auditcall.com

AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...

800response

800response

800response.com

800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...

iovox

iovox

iovox.com

Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.

CallPlease

CallPlease

webapp.callplease.com

CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.

Call iQ

Call iQ

mycalliq.com

How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...

CallAction

CallAction

callaction.co

CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.

Clixtell

Clixtell

clixtell.com

Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...

CallScaler

CallScaler

callscaler.com

CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.

CallGear

CallGear

callgear.ae

Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.

WildJar

WildJar

wildjar.com

WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.

CallRoot

CallRoot

callroot.com

CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.

Hot Prospector

Hot Prospector

hotprospector.com

Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.

Retreaver

Retreaver

retreaver.com

Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...

Nimbata

Nimbata

nimbata.com

Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...

Ringostat

Ringostat

ringostat.com

Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...

Service Fusion

Service Fusion

servicefusion.com

Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...

Calltouch

Calltouch

calltouch.ru

Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...

Infinity Hub

Infinity Hub

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Infinity Portal

Infinity Portal

infinity.co

Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...

Revenue.io

Revenue.io

revenue.io

Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...

800.com

800.com

800.com

At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...

PBXDom

PBXDom

pbxdom.com

דוחות ענן של PBXDom יכולים להפיק בקלות דוחות מפורטים על פעילות הטלפון או המוקד הטלפוני שלך מכל מקום בעולם; אין צורך לרכוש תוכנה נוספת. אתה יכול להשיג זאת על ידי התקנת אספן של PBXDom וחיבור המרכזיה או המוקד הטלפוני שלך למחשב שבו התקנת תוכנה זו; זה כל מה שיש בזה. תוכנת האספן מקבלת אוטומטית את פרטי השי...

Convirza

Convirza

convirza.com

Convirza היא הפלטפורמה הראשונה למעקב אחר שיחות ואופטימיזציה של שיחות. כדי לענות על הדרישה ההולכת וגוברת למודיעין מאינטראקציות טלפוניות, אנו משלבים מעקב שיחות מסורתי עם ניתוח רב עוצמה של שיחות טלפון. Convirza משתמשת בטכנולוגיית זיהוי דיבור ובאלגוריתמים מתוחכמים כדי לאמוד את איכות הפניות, למדוד המרות ...

DCDial

DCDial

dcdial.com

פתרון מרכז הקשר מבוסס הענן שלנו עוזר לחברות להגיע למיליוני לקוחות באמצעות טקסט וקול אינטראקטיביים. הפתרון הניתן להתאמה אישית שלנו מתהדר בממשק אינטואיטיבי וידידותי למשתמש המאפשר ללקוחותינו לעצב ולפרוס אסטרטגיות תקשורת מתוחכמות במהירות ובקלות יחסית. אנו עוזרים ללקוחותינו להגביר את הפרודוקטיביות, לשפר ...

Salesken

Salesken

salesken.ai

Salesken מספקת לך הצגה של ביצועים של נציגי המכירות שלך בשיחות, כך שתוכל לשפר את מעורבות הלקוחות ולסגור עסקאות נוספות.

Ringba

Ringba

ringba.com

מעקב, ייחוס, דיווח וניתוח שיחות למשווקים, סוכנויות דיגיטליות, מוקדים טלפוניים, תשלום לפי שיחה ורשתות ביצועים.

Invoca

Invoca

invoca.com

התחבר כדי לגשת לפלטפורמת תשלום לפי שיחה של Invoca. מפרסמים יוצרים קמפיינים מבוססי שיחות ובעלי אתרים מרוויחים יותר עמלות על העברת שיחות.

