אלטרנטיבות - Truly

CallRail
callrail.com
מעקב וניתוח עבור שיחות טלפון וטפסי אינטרנט. בצע אופטימיזציה של השיווק שלך והגדל את החזר ה-ROI על ה-PPC, SEO ומסעות הפרסום הלא מקוונים שלך.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (שם חוקי Vonage Holdings Corp.) היא ספקית תקשורת ענן עסקית אמריקאית בבעלות ציבורית. החברה, שבסיסה בעיר הולדל, ניו ג'רזי, נוסדה בשנת 2001 כספקית של שירותי טלקומוניקציה למגורים המבוססים על פרוטוקול קול על גבי אינטרנט (VoIP). נכון לשנת 2020, Vonage דיווחה על הכנסות מאוחדות של 1.25 מיליארד דולר....
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
מערכת טלפון הענן החכמה ביותר וחייגן כוח. smrtPhone היא פלטפורמת תקשורת הכל באחד לעסקים מונעי מכירות. קול, טקסט, חיוג חשמלי, ניהול לידים - הכל מסונכרן ללא מאמץ למערכת ה-CRM שלך.
Ringover
ringover.com
הגדר פלטפורמת שיחות רבת עוצמה המשולבת ב-CRM שלך, נגישה במחשבים ובסמארטפונים וקבל מספרים ברחבי העולם.
CallFire
callfire.com
הגדל את העסק שלך עם מספרי טלפון וירטואליים, IVR, שידור קולי, שירותי הודעות טקסט המוניים וחיוג חשמלי. נסה את CallFire בחינם!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
הוכח החזר ROI. הגדל את ההמרות. הגדל הכנסות. עקוב ומייחס כל הפניה מקוונת ולא מקוונת לאיזה מסע פרסום בדיוק מניע אותו.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa היא תוכנת מעקב ברמה ארגונית לשיווק ביצועים, שותפים ושותפים. ה-Phonexa Suite היא הטכנולוגיה הבסיסית שעוברת את מחזור חיי ההובלה והשיחות של הצרכן, ועוזרת לצוותי שיווק ביצועים להוביל את החזר ה-ROI עבור מותגים על פני ערוצים שותפים, שותפים וערוצים בתשלום. Phonexa נותנת עדיפות לשיווק מבוסס תוצאות ע...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. היא חברה ציבורית מסיאטל, שנוסדה ב-2003, עם יותר מ-300 עובדים. Marchex היא חברת שיחות B2B וניתוח שיחות. היא מתמחה בשימוש בבינה מלאכותית ולמידת מכונה לניתוח נתוני שיחות בין עסקים ולקוחות. Marchex מספקת לעסקים "תובנות הניתנות לפעולה" כדי לשפר את חוויות הלקוחות בטלפון, ב-SMS, בהודעות ובצ'א...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
תוכנת מדידת השיחות הקניינית של Telmetrics (פלטפורמת ניתוח שיחות) בנויה לפי תקני IEEE ו-RFC וכוללת מספר מרכזי נתונים הבנויים על זמינות בדרגת Telco וארכיטקטורה סובלנית לתקלות המגובה בתהליכי התאוששות מאסון אוטומטיים לחלוטין.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics היא פלטפורמת מדידה וייחוס שיווקית המחברת נתונים שיווקיים, מכירות, הכנסות ונתוני לקוחות מרוכזים ל: - לספק תצוגת משפך מלאה של מסע הלקוח שלך - ייחוס מדויק של הכנסות ברמת הערוץ, הקמפיין, התוכן ומילת המפתח - יצירת ריבוי מגע דוחות ייחוס באמצעות 6 מודלים שונים של ייחוס (קליק ראשון, קליק אחר...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape היא תוכנת אוטומציית מכירות ושיווק ייעודית שמגיעה עם תכונות מובנות מראש שניתן להגדיר עבור כל עסק. הממשק הקל לשימוש מעצים את הצוותים שלך ומאחד את כל ההיבטים של העסק שלך בפלטפורמת בינה מלאכותית אחת. Shape Software מספקת מרחב שיתופי לצוותים שלך להישאר מיושרים ויעילים בכל מה שהם עושים, בין אם זה יי...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
מעקב אחר לידים עבור סוכנויות שיווק ולקוחות התוכנה היחידה למעקב ודיווח לידים שאמון על אנשי מקצוע מובילים ב-PPC ו-SEO כדי להגדיל ערך עבור לקוחות.
Cordless
cordless.io
בטל את הנעילה של תוכן הקול שלך. טלפוניה מודרנית לצוותי תמיכת לקוחות. גישור על הפער בין קול לטקסט.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource היא המובילה בתעשייה למעקב אחר שיחות, ניהול לידים ופתרונות אנליטיים עסקיים. מקסם את כספי השיווק שלך וקבל תוצאות מדודות.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
דוחות ענן של PBXDom יכולים להפיק בקלות דוחות מפורטים על פעילות הטלפון או המוקד הטלפוני שלך מכל מקום בעולם; אין צורך לרכוש תוכנה נוספת. אתה יכול להשיג זאת על ידי התקנת אספן של PBXDom וחיבור המרכזיה או המוקד הטלפוני שלך למחשב שבו התקנת תוכנה זו; זה כל מה שיש בזה. תוכנת האספן מקבלת אוטומטית את פרטי השי...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza היא הפלטפורמה הראשונה למעקב אחר שיחות ואופטימיזציה של שיחות. כדי לענות על הדרישה ההולכת וגוברת למודיעין מאינטראקציות טלפוניות, אנו משלבים מעקב שיחות מסורתי עם ניתוח רב עוצמה של שיחות טלפון. Convirza משתמשת בטכנולוגיית זיהוי דיבור ובאלגוריתמים מתוחכמים כדי לאמוד את איכות הפניות, למדוד המרות ...
DCDial
dcdial.com
פתרון מרכז הקשר מבוסס הענן שלנו עוזר לחברות להגיע למיליוני לקוחות באמצעות טקסט וקול אינטראקטיביים. הפתרון הניתן להתאמה אישית שלנו מתהדר בממשק אינטואיטיבי וידידותי למשתמש המאפשר ללקוחותינו לעצב ולפרוס אסטרטגיות תקשורת מתוחכמות במהירות ובקלות יחסית. אנו עוזרים ללקוחותינו להגביר את הפרודוקטיביות, לשפר ...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken מספקת לך הצגה של ביצועים של נציגי המכירות שלך בשיחות, כך שתוכל לשפר את מעורבות הלקוחות ולסגור עסקאות נוספות.
Ringba
ringba.com
מעקב, ייחוס, דיווח וניתוח שיחות למשווקים, סוכנויות דיגיטליות, מוקדים טלפוניים, תשלום לפי שיחה ורשתות ביצועים.
Invoca
invoca.com
התחבר כדי לגשת לפלטפורמת תשלום לפי שיחה של Invoca. מפרסמים יוצרים קמפיינים מבוססי שיחות ובעלי אתרים מרוויחים יותר עמלות על העברת שיחות.