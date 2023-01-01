אלטרנטיבות - TruConversion
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar היא חברת ניתוח התנהגות שמנתחת שימוש באתר, ומספקת משוב באמצעות כלים כגון מפות חום, הקלטות מפגשים וסקרים. זה עובד עם כלי ניתוח אינטרנט כגון Google Analytics כדי להציע תובנה לגבי האופן שבו אנשים מנווטים באתרים, וכיצד ניתן לשפר את חווית הלקוח שלהם. Hotjar, שנוסדה ב-2014, מנוהלת מרחוק לחלוטין על י...
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
ראה מה המשתמשים שלך רוצים - עם Clarity. Clarity הוא כלי חינמי וקל לשימוש שלוכד כיצד אנשים אמיתיים באמת משתמשים באתר שלך. ההגדרה קלה ותתחיל לקבל נתונים תוך דקות.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
פלטפורמת אופטימיזציית המרות והתאמה אישית. מדוד את מדדי האתרים העיקריים שלך, הבן את התנהגות המבקרים שלך באינטרנט, ותן להם חוויית אתר מותאמת אישית כדי להגביר את ההמרות.
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory היא פלטפורמת ניתוח החוויה הדיגיטלית שלך למשפכים תוך כדי תנועה, שידור חוזר מושלם לפיקסלים, אירועים מותאמים אישית, מפות חום, חיפוש מתקדם, כלי פיתוח ועוד.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
ניטור חזית וניתוח מוצרים מודרניים. LogRocket משלב הפעלה חוזרת של הפעלה, ניטור ביצועים וניתוח מוצר - מעצימה את צוותי התוכנה ליצור את חוויית האינטרנט והמוצר האידיאלי לנייד
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
שפר את ההכנסות, ההמרה והמעורבות עם הפלטפורמה המלאה ביותר בעולם לניתוח חוויה דיגיטלית.
Smartlook
smartlook.com
נתח את התנהגות המשתמש בדרכים שלא היו אפשריות בעבר. Smartlook הוא חלק הפאזל החסר בניתוח התנהגות המשתמש. קבל תובנות איכותיות אמיתיות שיעזרו לך לשפר את האפליקציה והאתר שלך לנייד.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
פחות זמן למחץ מספרים, יותר זמן להרחיב את העסק שלך. שפר את שיעור ההמרה של האתר שלך באמצעות אוסף הכלים שלנו, כולל מפות חום דינמיות, הקלטות הפעלות וצ'אט חי.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
כלים לאופטימיזציה של שיעור המרות עקוב אחר, נתח והמר את המבקרים שלך לקונים נסה זאת בחינם 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 המוצרים שלנו
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
חיזוי התנהגות אנושית. חזה תגובות לקוחות, תשומת לב והתנהגות תוך שניות באמצעות מדעי המוח וכלי הבינה המלאכותית שלנו. בדיקת A/B על ידי ניסוי וטעייה היא איטית ולא יעילה. הפסיקו לשרוף תקציב בקמפיינים שלא מצליחים לעורר פעולה.
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
השתמש ב-Crazy Egg כדי לראות מה חם ומה לא, וכדי לדעת מה המבקרים שלך באינטרנט עושים עם כלים, כגון מפות חום, הקלטות, סקרים, בדיקות A/B ועוד.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
פלטפורמת התובנות של הלקוח בראשונה לפרטיות. Squeaky עוזר לך להצמיח את העסק שלך, על ידי בניית חוויות דיגיטליות טובות יותר. הכלי הכל-באחד שלנו כולל ניתוח, הקלטת מפגשים, משוב ומפות חום.
Silktide
silktide.com
הפוך את האתר שלך לטוב יותר עם בדיקות נגישות אוטומטיות, אופטימיזציה של תוכן ושיווק דיגיטלי בפלטפורמה אחת.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
בצע אופטימיזציה של האתר שלך בוודאות, לא בהנחה דע מה קורה בכל נקודת מגע במסע של המשתמשים שלך. אין צורך בניחושים.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO הוא כלי בדיקות A/B המוביל בשוק שחברות בצמיחה מהירה משתמשות בו לצורך ניסויים ואופטימיזציה של שיעור ההמרה.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku הוא קבוצה של כלים שיעזרו לך ליצור חווית משתמש בעלת ביצועים גבוהים עם הקלטת מבקרים, מפת חום, ווידג'ט משוב, בדיקות A/B וכו'.
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journ...
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. F...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million ...
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every ...
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil מספקת לך את כל מדדי התנועה של האתר החשובים בלוח מחוונים פשוט של ניתוח אינטרנט.
cux.io
cux.io
אנו מתרגמים את חוויות המבקרים שלך למספרים, מזהים את דפוסי ההתנהגות שלהם לאורך כל המסע של הלקוח ומספקים תובנות מיידיות שניתן לפעול. אין יותר ספאם נתונים
Capturly
capturly.com
הבן את התנהגות המשתמש, זיהוי נקודות בעייתיות, הגדל את שיעורי ההמרה והגדל את המכירות שלך מחפש לשפר את הביצועים הנוכחיים שלך? אם כן, Capturly הוא בשבילך! זהו שילוב בולט של ניתוח מסורתי, הקלטות הפעלה, מפות חום ותכונות משפך ההמרה.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido הוא פתרון ממשל אינטרנט מוביל שנועד לאפשר לארגונים לספק חווית משתמש מעולה ומכילה על פני הנוכחות הדיגיטלית שלהם ולתמוך במסע שלהם כדי להבטיח שהתקשורת פתוחה, מותאמת ותואמת. פלטפורמת Monsido כוללת חבילה מגובשת של כלים לנגישות אינטרנט, אבטחת איכות אתרים, תאימות למותג ותכנים, ניהול הסכמת משתמשים, א...
WEVO
wevo.ai
באמצעות קהל היעד שלך, WEVO הוא הכלי היחיד שמזהה חסימות המרה ומספק המלצות להגדלת ההמרה באתר אינטרנט לפני חי. צור את חוויות הלקוח הנכונות מהר יותר עם משוב מדויק יותר של משתמשים.
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
הכלים העסקיים האמינים ביותר לגידול מותגים. הגש, עקוב, צור מעורבות והמר את משתמש האתר שלך בצורה יעילה יותר ללא כל טרחה במקום שבו הם מרגישים הכי בנוח.
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet מקליט סרטונים של המבקרים שלך בזמן שהם משתמשים באתר שלך, ומאפשר לך לראות כל מה שהם עושים. ראה כל תנועת עכבר, גלול, לחיצה והקשה על מקש באתר שלך. תשכחו מניתוחים מסורתיים. אתה אף פעם לא צריך לתהות איך בדיוק אנשים משתמשים באתר שלך שוב.
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession הוא כלי ניתוח אינטרנטי עם שידורים חוזרים של הפעלות, פילוחים, מפות חכמות ומעקב אחר באגים.