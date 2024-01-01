The College Fix
לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.
אתר: thecollegefix.com
שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של The College Fix ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.
הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.
נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.
אתר: thecollegefix.com
כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל The College Fix, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.
יכול גם לעניין אותך
Campus Reform
campusreform.org
Turing College
turingcollege.com
Ocelot
ocelotbot.com
College Pulse
collegepulse.com
Gitmoji
gitmoji.dev
The 74
the74million.org
Mainstay
mainstay.com
U.S. News & World Report
usnews.com
CreatrixCampus
creatrixcampus.com
Jenzabar
myjenzabar.net
Ready Education
readyeducation.com
Inside Higher Ed
insidehighered.com