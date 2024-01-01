The College Fix

The College Fix

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: thecollegefix.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של The College Fix ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

אגודת העיתונות החופשית של הסטודנטים היא ארגון ללא מטרות רווח המנוהל על ידי עיתונאים ותיקים כדי לסייע לעיתונאים מתחילים. עם אתר החדשות של ההשכלה הגבוהה שלנו, The College Fix, אנו עובדים עם סופרים בגילאי מכללות במטרה לזהות ולתמוך בצעירים המבקשים לשפר את העיתונות בקמפוס, לחקור קריירות בתקשורת ולהתחייב לעקרונות של חינם חֶברָה.

אתר: thecollegefix.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל The College Fix, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Campus Reform

Campus Reform

campusreform.org

Turing College

Turing College

turingcollege.com

Ocelot

Ocelot

ocelotbot.com

College Pulse

College Pulse

collegepulse.com

Gitmoji

Gitmoji

gitmoji.dev

The 74

The 74

the74million.org

Mainstay

Mainstay

mainstay.com

U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report

usnews.com

CreatrixCampus

CreatrixCampus

creatrixcampus.com

Jenzabar

Jenzabar

myjenzabar.net

Ready Education

Ready Education

readyeducation.com

Inside Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed

insidehighered.com

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות