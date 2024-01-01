Techjockey.com is the world's first online Software-Store that helps you compare and choose the right software for your needs. Techjockey.com is a team of IT Ninjas having decades of expertise in cross-platform skills and quality-integrated techniques for software product analysis. With a team of expert solution analysts, Techjockey.com comprehends the IT requirements of Startups/SMBs/SMEs and help them find top-flight software solutions. Some of Techjockey.com esteemed partners are Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Symantec, Adobe, Trend Micro, F-Secure to name a few. Currently associated with thousands of esteemed Software Vendors, Techjockey is a stellar platform for B2B IT software buying. Techjockey is a reliable recommendation platform for software solutions with a striking presence in the global market. A substantial clientele associated with their helps their to bring you the software solutions best suiting your IT needs and budget.

קטגוריות :

אתר: techjockey.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל TechJockey, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.