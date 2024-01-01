Retail Assortment Planning Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
Retail assortment planning software enables offline retailers to design an in-store merchandise mix (variety of products) and depth (number of SKUs or items within each category) that aligns with customer expectations and demand. By ensuring the right assortment is available at the right store, it maximizes sales potential. This software gathers and analyzes data on customer preferences, past purchase behavior, and reactions to discounts and promotions, aiding in the optimal stocking of inventory for each store. Additionally, retail assortment planning software can be integrated with retail POS and inventory control systems to capture and analyze store-level data such as sales figures, customer information, and inventory levels. These insights are essential for effective assortment planning at each store. The software also helps manage inventory by reducing out-of-stocks, preventing stock-outs, and identifying bestsellers, thus supporting better inventory planning and purchasing decisions.
Syte
syte.ai
להבחין בו. קנה את זה. הגבר את ביצועי המסחר האלקטרוני עם חוויית חיפוש ויזואלית שמחברת קונים עם מוצרים שהם יאהבו.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai היא אחת מפלטפורמות הבינה המלאכותית הראשונות בעולם, המאפשרת לארגונים גדולים ברחבי העולם לבנות מגוון רחב של אפליקציות התומכות בינה מלאכותית על פני זרימות עבודה ופונקציות. Vue.ai מספקת ערך שלא כמו כל פתרון נקודתי אחר המשלב נתוני תמונה, וידאו וטקסט מכל הארגון, מפענח אותם עם מחסנית הבינה המלאכותית...
First Insight
firstinsight.com
First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights הוא סביבת העבודה היחידה לניהול מבחר, המעצימה מותגים קמעונאיים לנקוט בגישה אובססיבית לצרכנים לאסטרטגיית המוצר ומאפשרת להם ליצור יותר מוצרים שאנשים אוהבים - ופחות ממה שהם לא אוהבים. סביבת העבודה של MakerSights מאגדת צוותים חוצי-פונקציות, מעיצוב ומוצר ועד שיווק ותובנות צרכניות לבדיקת רעיונו...
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio היא פלטפורמת מרצ'נדייז מבוססת ענן אשר הופכת זרימות עבודה קריטיות לאוטומטיות, מספקת תובנות בזמן אמת ומאפשרת שיתוף פעולה מרחוק. אנו מעצימים קמעונאים לחסוך זמן ולקבל החלטות שיווקיות מהירות יותר, מונחות נתונים, המובילות לאופטימיזציה של מלאי, רווחיות מוגברת וצמיחה בהכנסות. פלטפורמת הסחורה של Tooli...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak היא חברת בינה מלאכותית המספקת את הפלטפורמה, היישומים והשירותים כדי לעזור לעסקים לרתום את הפוטנציאל של בינה מלאכותית להגדלת הכנסות, הגדלת רווחים והגברת היעילות. פלטפורמת הענן AI של Peak מספקת מערך תכונות רחב המאפשר לצוותים טכניים ומסחריים לבנות, לפרוס ולנהל יישומי AI בקנה מידה רחב על פני עסק של...
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC הייתה חלוצה בשוק הנתונים התחרותי, ומספקת חילוץ וניתוח נתוני אינטרנט ללקוחות בתעשיות נסיעות וקמעונאות רבות. QL2 מספק יתרון תחרותי אמיתי באמצעות רכישת נתונים לפי דרישה, ניטור מחירים, אופטימיזציה של מבחר, התאמת מוצרים ותובנות ניתנות לפעולה. הניתוח המקיף שלנו בזמן אמת עוזר ללקוחות לקבל...