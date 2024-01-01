Rebate Management Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות

קטגוריות

Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.

Pricefx

Pricefx

pricefx.com

עבור ארגונים המתמודדים עם אתגרי תמחור, שצריכים להאיץ באופן מהימן את הצמיחה הרווחית, ורוצים דיוק, נראות ויעילות בביצוע התמחור שלהם, Pricefx היא פלטפורמת האופטימיזציה, הניהול וה-CPQ של הענן המספקת פתרון שקוף ומגיב למחיר נכון, בכל פעם. שלא כמו Excel, כלים תוצרת בית או פתרונות Gen1 מדור קודם, המוצר שלנו...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

צריך להרגיש טוב עם הנתונים שלך? אם העסק שלך צריך לנוע מהר יותר עם יותר ודאות, Phocas יכולה לעזור. יש לנו פלטפורמת תכנון וניתוח עסקי הכל-באחד לשימוש כלל החברה. מקור אמת אחד נשלט המוזן ישירות מה-ERP, החשבונאות ומערכות אחרות שלך. Phocas פותר את הכאבים שיש לעסקים באמצע השוק עם השגת תובנות, דיווח, מעקב א...

Voucherify

Voucherify

voucherify.io

Voucherify היא פלטפורמת קידום וניהול נאמנות מבוססת-API המבוססת על ענן עבור צוותים דיגיטליים. זה מסייע בהגדלת נאמנות הלקוחות, רכישת לקוחות חדשים והגדלת ההכנסות באמצעות תמריצים ממוקדים ותגמולים הקשריים. אנו עוזרים לחברות בכל הגדלים להשיק, להפיץ ולעקוב אחר קופונים מותאמים אישית, כרטיסי מתנה, הפניות, הנ...

Enable

Enable

enable.com

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...

