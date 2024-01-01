Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
הגשת אפליקציה חדשה
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer היא חברת פיתוח אפליקציות סלולריות מבוססת סן פרנסיסקו הידועה בעיקר בזכות אפליקציית ה-Voxer Walkie Talkie החינמית שלה לסמארטפונים. נוסדה על ידי טום קטיס ומאט רני, ווקסר ווקי טוקי היא גם מערכת "דחיפה-לדיבור" חיה וגם מערכת הודעות קוליות. הודעות ב-Voxer מועברות בשידור חי בזמן שהן מוקלטות ולאחר מכן...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon היא מפעילת רשת אלחוטית אמריקאית שפעלה בעבר כחטיבה נפרדת של Verizon Communications תחת השם Verizon Wireless.
Zello
zello.com
פתרון התקשורת העסקית הכל באחד, המחבר בין 150 מיליון משתמשים גלובליים. העצים את כוח העבודה שלך עם קול מיידי שניתן להשמעה חוזרת.
Yac
yac.com
פגישות אסינכרוניות, הודעות קוליות ושיתוף מסך לצוותים.
Orion
orionlabs.io
הקול הוא העתיד של העבודה הקדמית. פלטפורמת הקול של Orion PTT 2.0 מניעה את הפרודוקטיביות, בטיחות העובדים ומעורבות הלקוחות עבור כוח העבודה הקדמי של הארגון. הלקוחות הגלובליים שלנו משנים את כוח העבודה שלהם באמצעות תקשורת מיידית מאובטחת E2EE של Orion, אוטומציה קולית ובוטים של AI, שירותי מיקום מתקדמים ושיל...