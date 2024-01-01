Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
פלטפורמת CommerceXM של Salsify מעצימה את החוויות שהקונים דורשים בכל שלב במסע הקנייה, בכל מקום על המדף הדיגיטלי.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
מסחר סופר מהיר ללא ראש עבור מותגים וסוכנויות אובססיביות למוצרים. צור חוויות מוצר ייחודיות ובלתי נשכחות ומכור את המוצרים שלך בכל ערוץ, בכל קנה מידה, בכל דרך שאתה חולם עליו.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks הוא פתרון ניהול מידע מקיף (PIM) המסייע בניהול מרכזי של כל המידע והנתונים על המוצר שלך. יחד עם ניהול נתוני מוצר, קמעונאים ומותגים מקוונים יכולים לנהל בקלות נכסים דיגיטליים, להפיץ בצורה חלקה נתוני מוצר מדויקים למספר ערוצים, לייעל את תוכן המוצר בהתאם לתקני השוק ולהישאר צעד אחד לפני המתחרים. PI...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps הוא פתרון ניהול תפעול קמעונאי. ללקוחות שלנו יש צורך בפתרון SaaS אמיתי שיכול לטפל במספר ערוצי מכירה ומוצרים באפליקציה אחת וקל לשימוש. הפתרונות שלנו מכסים הכל, החל מרכישה ועד לדיווח, ואפילו עוברים לנייד הודות לאפליקציית RetailOps לנייד.
Billtrust
billtrust.com
האץ את צמיחת ההכנסה המקוונת, קנה מידה חלק וייעל את חווית הלקוח שלך עם פלטפורמת חנות אינטרנט חכמה B2B/B2C ואפליקציה לנייד. Billtrust eCommerce נבנה ייעודי עבור מפיצים סיטונאיים ועסקי ייצור כדי להישאר תחרותיים ולחדש עם פתרון משולב והוליסטי. קנה מידה חלק: נהל קטלוגים מורכבים של מוצרים, נתונים ונכסים בכ...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce היא פלטפורמת הכל-באחד המופעלת על ידי AI המסייעת לסיטונאי B2B, מפיצים ויצרנים לבצע דיגיטציה של המכירות מקצה לקצה; החל מהקלטת לידים חדשים ועד קבלת הזמנות, תשלומים ועוד! משתמשים יכולים לקבל הזמנות בתערוכות, באינטרנט או בשטח; מצא הזדמנויות מכירה נסתרות, וקבל החלטות מגובות נתונים עם דיווח מתק...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio מאפשרת צמיחת מכירות דיגיטליות למותגים עם הפלטפורמה הראשונה בעולם ל-Drop ship ו-marketplace מקצה לקצה. מרכז האוטומציה B2B המקיף שלנו תומך בכל המערכות, הפרוטוקולים והספקים תוך חשיפה חלקה של מותגים לאקוסיסטם קמעונאי עולמי. Cymbio תומכת ביותר מ-800 קמעונאים, שווקים, חנויות כלבו ובוטיקים (כגון Nor...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® היא המובילה בתזמורת תוכן המוצר, המאפשרת ליותר מ-14,000 חברות בלמעלה מ-60 מדינות לפשט את היצירה וההפצה של תוכן בעל השפעה מדויק, עקבי ורלוונטי בכל מקום שבו מתרחש מסחר. באמצעות הפלטפורמה הטכנולוגית שלה ושירותי המומחים שלה, 1WorldSync פותרת אתגרי תוכן המוצרים המשפיעים על ההכנסות איתם מתמודדי...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer היא פלטפורמת PIM (Product Information Management) המובילה בעולם המסייעת לחברות להפוך תהליכי B2B מורכבים ולחבר את המוצרים שלהן לכל פלטפורמת מכירה ארגונית או כלי בתוך הארגון או מחוצה לו על פני כל שרשרת האספקה. עם הצטרפות אישית המותאמת לעסק שלך יחד עם ההטמעה המהירה ביותר בתעשייה (ממוצע של 6...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo היא חברת חוויית המוצר (PX) ומובילה עולמית בניהול מידע על מוצר (PIM); יצירת עולם שבו כל אינטראקציה עם מוצר היא חוויה שמנחה צרכנים ואנשי מקצוע לרכישה הטובה ביותר, בכל זמן ובכל מקום. Akeneo מעצימה למנהיגים עסקיים תוכנה, חינוך וקהילה מעורבת, כולם ממוקדים בתרגול של ניהול חווית מוצר. מותגים, יצרנים...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM היא תוכנה מובילה לניהול מידע על מוצרים לעסקים קטנים ובינוניים ברחבי העולם, הודות לממשק הידידותי למשתמש, נקודת המחיר הנמוכה וגישת הכפפה הלבנה להטמעה ולתמיכת לקוחות. Plytix PIM עוזרת לחברות לייעל את תהליכי ניהול מידע המוצר שלהן על ידי מתן מקור אמת מרכזי המאפשר לצוותים לארגן, להעשיר ולהפיץ מ...
Informatica
informatica.com
אינפורמטיקה (סימול: INFA), מובילת ניהול נתונים בענן ארגונית, מביאה לחיים נתונים ובינה מלאכותית על ידי העצמת עסקים לממש את כוח הטרנספורמציה של הנכסים הקריטיים ביותר שלהם. יצרנו קטגוריה חדשה של תוכנה, Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), המופעל על ידי AI ופלטפורמת ניהול נתונים מקצה ...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
אהוב על מפתחים, סוכנויות וארגונים: Pimcore Platform™ היא פלטפורמת קוד פתוח מתקדמת שאמינה על ידי למעלה מ-110,000 חברות ברחבי העולם. הוא מציע פתרונות חדישים לניהול נכסים דיגיטליים (DAM), ניהול מידע מוצר (PIM), ניהול נתוני אב (MDM), ניהול חוויה דיגיטלית (DXP/CMS), פרסום רב-ערוצי (CDP), ו מסחר דיגיטלי. ...