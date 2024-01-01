Payroll Services - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות

קטגוריות

Payroll service firms handle the outsourcing of the employee compensation process. They handle tasks such as calculating employee pay, disbursing payments to employees, and producing tax forms like W-2s. A significant number of these firms provide self-service interfaces for employees, allowing them to input hours worked, update personal information, and access tax-related details. Moreover, they typically furnish employers with comprehensive reports on employee compensation and labor. Usually, these firms collaborate with either the human resources or accounting departments within a company. However, certain businesses may opt for a more involved approach and oversee their payroll process using specialized software.

ADP

adp.com

ADP מציעה פתרונות שכר ו-HR מקוונים מובילים בתעשייה, בתוספת מס, ציות, ניהול הטבות ועוד. קבל את הטוב ביותר עם ADP.

Kwork

kwork.com

Kwork הוא שוק עצמאי עולמי עם שירותים במחיר קבוע החל מ-$10. מפיתוח ועיצוב אתרים ועד ליצירת מוזיקה, SMM, SEO, עריכת וידאו ועוד - יש שירות לכל צורך!

Zenefits

zenefits.com

Zenefits היא חברה שבסיסה בארצות הברית המציעה תוכנה מבוססת ענן כשירות לחברות לניהול משאבי האנוש שלהן, תוך התמקדות מיוחדת בסיוע להן בכיסוי ביטוחי הבריאות. Zenefits נוסדה בשנת 2013. מטה החברה בסן פרנסיסקו .

Alight

alight.com

משכירה ועד פרישה, ומעבר לכך, האנשים שלך תלויים בך עבור משאבים שישפרו את בריאותם, עושרם ורווחתם. שים את הכוח בידיים שלהם עם נתונים וטכנולוגיה המספקים בהירות באמצעות תובנות מחוברות בזמן, רחב יותר. השג תוצאות טובות יותר עבור האנשים שלך ועבור העסק שלך.

TriNet Hire

app.trinethire.com

TriNet Hire הוא כלי גיוס פשוט ורב עוצמה המבוסס על ענן המקל על פרסום בלוחות דרושים וניהול המועמדים שלך. צור משרות חדשות ללא מאמץ ופרסם בלוחות הדרושים החשובים. קדם באמצעות מדיה חברתית וסקור קורות חיים, הורדת הגשת קבצים וגם צרף משוב, דירוגים ומילות מפתח. TriNet Hires יישומים מקוונים וניידים מאפשרים לעס...

ChaadHR

chaadhr.com

ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading sec...

Allevity

allevity.com

Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mis...

PayEntry

payentry.com

Payentry offers technology that makes payroll services simple– a powerful processing engine, and the most intuitive workflow and user experience. Our latest release, NextGen, makes the Payentry online payroll software platform even faster, more integrated, and easier to use. See the difference of a ...

Nexeo HR

nexeohr.com

Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries

G&A Partners

gnapartners.com

על ידי מתן פתרונות וטכנולוגיה מוכחים בתחומי משאבי אנוש, הטבות לעובדים, ניהול שכר ובטיחות במקום העבודה, G&A Partners מקל על הנטל של משימות אדמיניסטרטיביות מייגעות ומאפשר לבעלי עסקים למקד את זמנם, כישרונם ומרצם בהגדלת החברה שלהם. כספק מיקור חוץ של משאבי אנוש, G&A Partners מחזיר לך את הזמן שאתה צריך כד...

Insperity

insperity.com

Insperity מספקת פתרונות משאבי אנוש ועסקים המסייעים לחברות הטובות ביותר באמריקה לשגשג מאז 1986.

FrankCrum

frankcrum.com

FrankCrum מציעה משאבי אנוש במיקור חוץ, ניהול שכר ושכר, ניהול הטבות והטבות לעובדים, 401(k), תגמול עובדים ופתרונות משאבי אנוש.

Block Advisors

blockadvisors.com

בלוק יועצים הוא משרד המספק שירותי הכנה ותכנון מס כדי לסייע לאנשים פרטיים ועסקים בכל מצב מס מורכב.

