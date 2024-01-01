Other Retail Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
"Other Retail Software" typically refers to a range of software solutions that support various aspects of retail operations but do not fall into more commonly recognized or specialized categories like Point of Sale (POS) systems, inventory management, or e-commerce platforms.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. היא חברה אמריקאית לשירותים פיננסיים, אגרגטור שירותי סוחר וחברת תשלומים ניידים שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. החברה משווקת מוצרי תשלומי תוכנה וחומרה והתרחבה לשירותים לעסקים קטנים. החברה נוסדה בשנת 2009 על ידי ג'ק דורסי וג'ים מק'קלווי והשיקה את האפליקציה והשירות הראשון שלה בשנת 2010. היא...
Salsify
salsify.com
פלטפורמת CommerceXM של Salsify מעצימה את החוויות שהקונים דורשים בכל שלב במסע הקנייה, בכל מקום על המדף הדיגיטלי.
Narvar
corp.narvar.com
מעבר לכפתור 'קנה'. צור לקוחות נאמנים עם חוויות מעקב, הודעות והחזרות מרתקות לאחר רכישה.
QuoteMachine
quotemachine.com
QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...
ProjectsForce
projectsforce.com
Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...
Petro Outlet
petrooutlet.com
Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.
Finturf
finturf.com
Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...
Delightree
delightree.com
Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...
Candid Wholesale
candidwholesale.com
Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility
Auror
auror.co
The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.
Fixably
fixably.com
Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...
PayRange
payrange.com
With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.
EQL
eql.com
EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin פיתחה את הדור הבא של טכנולוגיה ללא קופה המאפשרת לקמעונאים לפרוס במהירות קניות ללא חיכוכים בחנויות שלהם. גישת הפטנט של Zippin משתמשת בבינה מלאכותית, למידת מכונה וטכנולוגיית היתוך חיישנים כדי ליצור את חוויית הצרכן הטובה ביותר: דחיית קווי קופה וסורקים עצמיים לתמיד, ולתת לקונים להיכנס ולצאת עם ה...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx היא פלטפורמת תוכנה עם שירותים תומכים למותגים כדי לערב את הקמעונאים העצמאיים שלהם עם שיווק דיגיטלי תואם מותגים, להניב תוצאות עסקיות טובות יותר על ידי הגעה לצרכנים הנכונים דרך הערוץ המהימן של הקמעונאים המקומיים של המותגים. עם Promoboxx, מנהלי ערוצים ומשווקי מותגים יכולים לארגן בקלות את רשתות...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug היא פלטפורמת ניהול תמריצים למכירות עובדים עבור קמעונאים מיוחדים, מסעדות ומותגי CPG. SparkPlug משתלב ישירות עם מערכות ה-POS של עסקי קופה כדי להפוך כמעט כל היבט של הטמעה והרחבה של תוכנית תמריצים לאוטומטית. מנוע התמריצים של SparkPlug, תשלומים מנוהלים וכלי ניהול קידום סחר מאפשרים לקמעונאים ולמ...