Objectives and Key Results (OKR) Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות

Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software are specialized tools designed to set, communicate, track, and measure goals and outcomes within businesses. With OKR software, management can efficiently establish and oversee goals for both teams and individuals. These tools provide an effective alternative to informal methods like instant messaging or comments within other tools for goal check-ins, where tracking progress can be challenging and data can easily be lost. OKR software offers a dedicated and centralized platform for team members to document their goal progress, identify roadblocks, and report completions, enabling management to gauge overall productivity across the organization. Some performance management systems incorporate OKR features alongside 360-degree feedback and review mechanisms typically found in these products. Additionally, OKR software shares some similarities with task management software, though it is more focused on ensuring that daily tasks align with broader team and company objectives.
Asana
asana.com
Asana היא אפליקציה לאינטרנט ולנייד שנועדה לעזור לצוותים לארגן, לעקוב ולנהל את עבודתם. Forrester, Inc. מדווחת כי "אסאנה מפשטת ניהול עבודה מבוסס צוות." הוא מיוצר על ידי החברה באותו שם. (Asana, Inc.) היא נוסדה ב-2008 על ידי מייסד שותף של פייסבוק דסטין מוסקוביץ' ו-Google לשעבר, מהנדס פייסבוק לשעבר ג'סט...
ClickUp
clickup.com
המשימה שלנו היא להפוך את העולם ליותר פרודוקטיבי. כדי לעשות זאת, בנינו אפליקציה אחת שתחליף את כולם - משימות, מסמכים, יעדים וצ'אט.
Coda
coda.io
Coda הוא עורך מסמכים מבוסס ענן שהוקם על ידי Shishir Mehrotra ואלכס DeNeui. המשרדים ממוקמים בבלוויו, סן פרנסיסקו ומאונטיין וויו. גרסת התוכנה הראשונה 1.0 הושקה במאי 2019. בעבר, במשך יותר מארבע שנים היא הייתה בגרסת בטא סגורה.Coda מספקת פונקציות של עיבוד תמלילים, גיליונות אלקטרוניים ומסד נתונים. זהו קנב...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com הוא כלי לניהול פרויקטים המאפשר לארגונים לנהל משימות, פרויקטים ועבודת צוות. נכון לשנת 2020, החברה משרתת 100,000 ארגונים, ביניהם ארגונים רבים שאינם טכניים. ביולי 2019 גייסה החברה 150 מיליון דולר, בהתבסס על שווי של 1.9 מיליארד דולר. Monday.com זכה בפרס Webby לשנת 2020 לפרודוקטיביות בקטגוריית...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark הוא סביבת העבודה של הדור הבא לצוותים. עתיד העבודה כאן, והוא בחינם.
Fibery
fibery.io
סביבת עבודה גמישה לאין שיעור לחיבור כל תהליכי החברה ללא קוד. צור חללים, חבר אותם יחד, הזמינו חברים לצוות ולעשות משהו מגניב.
Wrike
wrike.com
רק פלטפורמת ניהול העבודה של Wrike מעניקה לצוות שלך נראות ושליטה מלאה על כל המשימות והפרויקטים שלך. תוכנת ניהול פרויקטים מעולם לא הייתה שיתופית יותר.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
צור צוות יעיל שעובד מצוין ביחד, עם תוכנת ניהול הפרויקטים של Teamwork, העזרה, הצ'אט, תוכנת ניהול המסמכים ו-CRM.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice היא פלטפורמת ניהול האנשים המעצימה מנהיגי אנשים לבנות צוותים מעורבים ובעלי ביצועים גבוהים, לעורר השראה בתרבויות מנצחות ולקבל החלטות עסקיות אסטרטגיות מונעות נתונים.
Hive
hive.com
פלטפורמת הפרודוקטיביות מספר 1 עבור צוותים המהירים. נהל פרויקטים, עקוב אחר משימות ושתף פעולה עם צוותים מכל הגדלים. התחל עם ניסיון חינם של 14 יום היום.
15Five
15five.com
תוכנת 15Five מעלה את הביצועים והמעורבות של העובדים על ידי שאילת שאלות מתמשכת והתחלת השיחות הנכונות.
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
העסק שלך גדל כשהאנשים שלך גדלים. אנו מאמינים שהצלחת העסק שלך - ושלנו - תלויה באנשים. עם מערכת הכלים העסקיים המוכחת שלנו, ננחה את הצוות והעסק שלך לקראת צמיחה עקבית.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome היא פלטפורמת הכל באחד לניהול ביצועים. תקנות ויעדים, סקירות ביצועים, משוב, פגישות 1:1, סקרי מעורבות. הדגמה עכשיו.
Profit.co
profit.co
תוכנת OKR שעוזרת לך לבצע את האסטרטגיה שלך. התמקד ביעדים. למדוד את ההתקדמות שלך. השג תוצאות.
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
היפרקונטקסט (קודם Soapbox) עוזר למנהלים לנהל טוב יותר אחד על אחד, פגישות צוות ודיונים. בנה סדר יום, נהל פגישות, הגדיר יעדים וקבל משוב - הכל במקום אחד.
Range
range.co
תדלק עבודת צוות טובה יותר. שמור על הצוות שלך מחובר, ממוקד ופרודוקטיבי יותר, לא משנה היכן הם עובדים.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
שתף תוכן בצורה מאובטחת ושתף פעולה עם לקוחות וצוותים פנימיים מכל מכשיר או מיקום עם ShareFile. מחלקות ועסקים קטנים זקוקים לפתרונות פשוטים ומאובטחים כדי לשתף פעולה עם לקוחות ואחד עם השני. עם ShareFile, השתמש בכל מכשיר כדי לגשת בצורה מאובטחת לקבצים, לשתף נתונים וליצור זרימות עבודה החוסכות זמן. הגדרה פשו...
WorkBoard
myworkboard.com
התאם לתוצאות, תאם עבודה מכוונת ואפשר אחריות בין ארגונים מבוזרים.
Officevibe
officevibe.com
הביאו את המיטב מהצוות שלכם. פלטפורמה אחת ליצירת קשר עם חברי הצוות שלך ולטפח אמון. להתמודד עם אתגרים ולבנות חוזקות כדי שהצוות שלך יוכל לעשות את עבודתו בצורה הטובה ביותר.
OnePlan
oneplan.ai
OnePlan מציעה תיק אסטרטגי של Microsoft Office 365, פתרון פיננסי ומשאבים המתאים לצרכים של כל PMO.
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire Software היא פלטפורמה משולבת, מקיפה ומתמשכת לניהול ביצועים - כולל ביצועים, יעדים או OKRs, משוב, 1:1, זיהוי, למידה וסקרי דופק - כדי לשפר את ביצוע האסטרטגיה וליצור צמיחה.
Weekdone
weekdone.com
התאם את הארגון שלך באמצעות הגדרת יעדים מבוססת OKR, צ'ק-אין שבועי ומעקב אחר ביצועי עובדים. נהל צוות של עד 3 משתמשים בחינם.
Perdoo
perdoo.com
פלטפורמת OKR המשמשת ארגונים שאפתניים ב-70+ מדינות. חופשי לנצח. מטרות ללא הגבלה. התמיכה והמשאבים הטובים ביותר.
Apptio
apptio.com
Apptio היא חברה מבוססת בלוויו, וושינגטון, שנוסדה בשנת 2007 ומפתחת תוכנות טכנולוגיות לניהול עסקים כשירות (SaaS). אפליקציות Apptio לארגונים נועדו להעריך ולהעביר את העלות של שירותי IT למטרות תכנון, תקצוב ותחזית. השירותים של Apptio מציעים כלים למנהלי מערכות מידע לניהול האחסון, היישומים, צריכת האנרגיה, א...
Swit
swit.io
Swit היא פלטפורמת שיתוף פעולה צוותית כלל-חברה, המשלבת בצורה חלקה ניהול צוות CHAT וניהול TASK במקום אחד נוח.
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook היא פלטפורמה ממוקדת אנשים המסייעת לחברות להעצים את הצוותים שלהן באמצעות צ'ק-אין, OKRs, KPIs ופריטי פעולה, הכל קשור לכלי פגישות מקיף. זה מאפשר למנהלים לבצע צ'ק-אין עם העובדים, מספק מקום ייעודי לחלוק התקדמות ולדון בפיתוח עובדים, ומשלב OKRs בכל מה שהצוות שלך עושה כדי ליישר את האסטרטגיה ברחבי ה...
Betterworks
betterworks.com
אחדו את הארגון שלכם והעצימו את האנשים שלכם לבצע באמצעות יישור, מחויבות ושקיפות
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
Peoplebox היא תוכנת מעורבות וביצועים המאפשרת לך להניע מעורבות ושימור על ידי אימון מנהלים באמצעות תובנות משוב וכלי ביצועים.
Ally.io
ally.io
Ally.io מספק תוכנת OKR הטובה מסוגה. למד כיצד החברה שלך יכולה למדוד יעדים ולעקוב אחר ביצועים.
Tability
tability.app
הוציאו את המטרות שלכם מגיליונות אלקטרוניים. דרך חכמה ופשוטה יותר ליישר את הצוות שלך סביב יעדים ותוצאות -- בלי שזה ירגיש כמו מטלה.
ConectoHub
conectohub.com
OKR ניהול עבודה זריז משולב- נהל את העבודה שלך וחבר את התוצאות העסקיות עם יעדי החברה- ניהול פרויקטים- ניהול משימות- ניהול צוות
Quantive
quantive.com
הפלטפורמה הטובה ביותר להפיכת אסטרטגיה לתוצאות. הטמע הקשר אסטרטגי, סדרי עדיפויות והתקדמות לתוך היום-יום וממש יותר מהפוטנציאל העסקי שלך.
Frankli
frankli.io
מערכת ניהול ביצועים ופלטפורמת מעורבות לארגונים בעלי ביצועים גבוהים. חבר אנשים לחברה, לאסטרטגיה ואחד לשני. משולב בקלות.
dobee
dobee.it
Motivating mobilisation for strategies, goals and OKR! Let’s dobee.it! is a digital tool creating engagement, transparency, focus and speed when strategies must be turned into action. Achieve the execution power you deserve!
Kendis
kendis.io
Kendis הוא לוח תוכניות דיגיטלי המשמש לתכנון וניהול של רכבות, פרסומים ופורטפוליו זריזים. לספק לארגונים הדמיה מושלמת ומיידית במהלך תוספת התוכנית או הפתרון שלהם. Kendis משתלב עם JIRA ומציע סנכרון דו-כיווני בזמן אמת. Kendis Board יכול לשמש עבור; תכנון P.I (SAFe), תכנון צוותים מבוזרים, מעקב תלות, ניהול ש...
AchieveIt
achieveit.com
AchieveIt הוא הפתרון שארגונים מובילים משתמשים בו כדי להתחבר, לנהל ולבצע את התוכניות והיוזמות החשובות ביותר שלהם.
Team Coaches
teamcoach.es
Team Coaches היא פלטפורמת ניהול המאיצים המתקדמת בעולם, המציעה את הכלים הדרושים להגדלת תוכניות המאיץ והחממה המודרניות.
ITIKsoft
itiksoft.com
תוכנת ניהול שבאמת מייצרת שיפורים. חבילת הניהול שלנו עוזרת למנהלים ולמנהלים לשפר את הדרך בה הם מנהלים את הצוות שלהם על ידי היותם כלי ליישור, תיאום ותקשורת טוב יותר.
GoalSpan
goalspan.com
GoalSpan נותן לך את מיטב ניהול הביצועים במקום אחד. שתף רעיונות, צור יעדים וקבל משוב בזמן אמת.
Jell
jell.com
פגישות סטנדאפ יומיות לאיחוד צוותים. ניהול יעדים ואישורים. משתלב עם Slack, MS Teams, Jira, Github, Trello ועוד. נסה את זה בחינם למשך 14 ימים.
Devokr
devokr.net
Devokr is a new generation OKR software that provides simple and user-friendly screens to manage OKRs and align teams each other. Organizations can easily design their strategies and connect them to objectives for expanding these strategies to all members of the organization. Devokr is a highly cust...
ACELERA
acelera.io
ACELERA is an all-in-one agile strategy and execution platform that allows the organization's objectives to be aligned with all collaborators using the OKRs methodology as our core.
Workteam
workte.am
Workteam Goal Management is designed to help employees plan and align their goals with corporate objectives.
Waymaker
waymaker.io
Waymaker is a Performance Intelligence Platform that helps leaders build a better business. Real-time performance intelligence for a business means everyone knows where they stand, leaders can lead, team members receive effective coaching, and the business is better. Waymaker is a cloud-based soluti...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
Alignment.io
alignment.io
The better way to align your teams. Create, align, and execute your vision with Alignment's AI-assisted strategy platform Align your team around what matters most: Rhythm automation Consistent timing & automation that keeps the framework moving at the perfect pace System of record Fast and simple wa...
OnStrategy
onstrategyhq.com
OnStrategy is the only OKR and strategy software that includes a dedicated expert strategist with years of real-world experience to build, implement, and manage your plan. Most CEOs struggle with shifting demands that make keeping their long-term vision connected to weekly priorities chaotic. So we ...
DoerHRM
doerhrm.com
DoerHRM provides a progressive, best-in-class, OKR solution, with a set of Core Competencies in HR, which enables users to compete in the marketplace. DoerHRM combines continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, and task management into one unified solution that can be used...
Businessmap
businessmap.io
Businessmap offers the most flexible software for outcomes-driven enterprise agility. Its unmatched functionality consolidates three tool categories into one: Project Portfolio Management, Goals Management through Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and Work Management. Such optimization enables affo...
Possibleworks
possibleworks.com
PossibleWorks is an OKR based Goals Management system for SMBs. Focused on enabling individual & team alignment to organizational priorities for driving the right outcomes. We empower leaders to build high-performance teams with real-time visibility into what is getting done on outcomes that matter....
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Our customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers customers to align the organization (around Core Value...
Dragonboat
dragonboat.io
Dragonboat helps teams deliver products that accelerate business outcomes. Its award-winning responsive product portfolio platform allows teams to strategize, prioritize, plan, deliver, measure, and improve their products. Over 4,000 teams across 60 countries have achieved 4x faster delivery, 81% hi...
Twiser
twiser.com
Twiser is a versatile suite of talent management tools designed for businesses of all sizes and industries.The platform encompasses a comprehensive range of products, including: • Objective setting with OKRs • AI-based OKR assistant • Competency management • Performance monitoring and management • S...
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social...
Mooncamp
mooncamp.com
Mooncamp is the All-in-One operating system to develop agile, engaged, and high-performing teams – wherever they work. With agile tools like OKRs and Check-ins, Mooncamp strives to help organizations of all shapes and sizes create happy workplaces and embrace the New World of Work. Learn more at: mo...
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh היא פלטפורמת ניהול ביצועים שמקלה על העובדים להשיג יעדים ולקבל משוב בזמן, במיוחד בצוותים מרוחקים. זה נראה כמו פייסבוק, ובמקום למלא טפסי משאבי אנוש משעממים, העובדים אוהבים ומגיבים זה על ההתקדמות של זה.
MetaSpark
metaspark.io
MetaSpark הוא רכזת עבודה דינאמית המופעלת בינה מלאכותית המציידת צוותים ברכיבים לניהול פרויקטים, אנשים ותהליכים. עצב זרימות עבודה ייחודיות בעזרת לוחות המחוונים הרב-תכליתיים של MetaSpark, תבניות הניתנות להתאמה אישית ומערך של כלי AI. שלב בצורה חלקה עם יותר מ-1000 אפליקציות ושתף פעולה ללא מאמץ עם הצוות ש...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • תכנון אסטרטגיה • OKRs • KPIs • משימות (כולל Kanban) • פרויקטים (כולל Gantt) • לוחות ציור • דוחות • לידים • לקוחות • מעורבות • כרטיסים • טפסים וסקרים • סקירה 360˚ • תגמולים • נוכחות • עזיבה • LMS • ביצועים טובים יותר מהעמיתים שלך על ידי ביצוע האסטרטגיות שלך והשגת מדדי המפתח שלך ביעילו...