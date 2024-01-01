Marketplace Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect הוא אפליקציה חינמית מבוססת אינטרנט. הוא מאפשר לך להשתמש ולנהל יישומים עסקיים באתר אחד פשוט ומאובטח, מכל מקום.
Convictional
convictional.com
השתמש ב-Convictional כדי להשיק שוק B2C או B2B מרובי ספקים. אנו מאפשרים לקמעונאים ולמפיצים לספק, להרכיב ולהשתלב עם ספקים של צד שלישי עבור שוק ושילוח.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
הפוך את חנות המסחר האלקטרוני שלך לשוק בתוך דקות! גדל פי 10 על ידי הצטרפות ל-100 של מוכרים והרווחת עמלה על המכירות שלהם. השלם את מגוון המוצרים שלך והפוך למוביל בתעשייה. אפס מלאי. עלות שיווק אפסית. הפוך ללא הגבלה. התקן ב-Shopify Shipturtle הוא מהימן על ידי למעלה מ-1000 שווקים ומותגי D2C ברחבי העולם...
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER משנה את האופן שבו מותגים וקמעונאים משתפים פעולה כדי לקנות קולקציות בעונה ובקרבה, לגשת לנתוני מוצרים בזמן אמת ולתכנן מבחר חזותית.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker היא פלטפורמת מסחר מרובת ספקים מובילה המחברת בצורה חלקה שותפי מסחר ללא קשר לסוגי האינטגרציה. הפתרונות המודרניים שלנו מעצימים קמעונאים ומותגים להתחבר, לתזמר ולהצמיח את פלטפורמת המסחר שלהם כדי להשתלט על חווית הלקוח שלהם על ידי רתימה וניתוח של נתונים חיוניים של צד ראשון, הפחתת סיכון המלאי וא...
Labra
labra.io
Labra היא פלטפורמת ה-Distributed Cloud Commerce Management הראשונה בעולם המאפשרת ל-ISV ו-Continging Partners למכור יחד ביעילות רבה יותר עם Hyperscalers בענן, ולהפיק יותר הכנסות דרך שוק הענן. פלטפורמת Labra מאפשרת גישה אפס הנדסית לרישום, שילוב וניהול של העסק שלך ב-Cloud Marketplace. הפלטפורמה שלנו מב...