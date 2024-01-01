Generative AI Infrastructure Software - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
בנו צ'אטבוטים של ChatGPT במהירות מפתיעה 🚀. בונה הצ'אטבוט הראשון של הדור הבא המופעל על ידי OpenAI. בנה בוטים דמויי ChatGPT עבור הפרויקט או העסק שלך כדי לבצע דברים. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
הפלטפורמה השיתופית לבניית סוכני AI. צוותים משתמשים ב-Voiceflow כדי לעצב, לבדוק ולהפעיל סוכני צ'אט או בינה מלאכותית קולית - ביחד, מהר יותר, בקנה מידה.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai היא פלטפורמת הייצור המובילה של Full Stack AI, LLM וראייה ממוחשבת למידול נתוני תמונה, וידאו, טקסט ואודיו לא מובנים.
Together AI
together.ai
פלטפורמת הענן המהירה ביותר לבנייה והרצה של AI גנרטיבי.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
אהוב על מדעני נתונים, נשלט על ידי IT. פתרון ה-All-In-One שלך לפיתוח, פריסה וצנרת נתונים בענן מדעי נתונים ו-ML.
Chooch
chooch.ai
פתרונות הראייה הממוחשבת של Chooch עוזרים לעסקים להפוך את הסקירה החזותית של נתוני הווידאו והתמונה שלהם לאוטומטית כדי לזהות ולהבין את המשמעות של האלמנטים הוויזואליים בעלי הניואנסים ביותר - הכל בזמן אמת כדי לספק תובנות מעשיות כדי להניע החלטות עסקיות.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
בנה יישומי בינה מלאכותית עוצמתית תוך דקות על פלטפורמת הבינה המלאכותית היצירתית של Katonic ללא קוד. שפר את הפרודוקטיביות שלך ושל העובדים שלך, שפר את חוויית הלקוח ועשה דברים שרק ארגונים גדולים יכולים לעשות, הכל בעזרת הכוח של AI Generative. * אין צורך בכישורי קידוד. * אבטחה בדרגה ארגונית. * 50+ לימודי...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
ענן ללא שרת עבור בינה מלאכותית- BentoCloud היא פלטפורמה מנוהלת במלואה לבנייה ותפעול של יישומי בינה מלאכותית, המביאה אספקת מוצרים זריזה לצוותי בינה מלאכותית. BentoML היא הפלטפורמה למהנדסי תוכנה לבניית מוצרי AI.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence מאפשרת לארגונים לאבטח את שינוי הבינה המלאכותית שלהם באמצעות פתרון אוטומטי להגנה מפני איומי אבטחה ובטיחות. הפלטפורמה של Robust Intelligence כוללת מנוע לאיתור והערכת פגיעויות של מודל, כמו גם המלצה ואכיפה של מעקות הבטיחות הדרושים כדי להפחית את האיומים על יישומי AI בייצור. זה מאפשר ל...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI מספקת תשתית להפעלה, כוונון והרחבה של יישומי בינה מלאכותית. OctoAI גורם לדגמים לעבוד בשבילך, לא להיפך. מפתחים מקבלים גישה נוחה לתשתית בינה מלאכותית יעילה כדי שיוכלו להפעיל את הדגמים שהם בוחרים, לכוון אותם למקרה השימוש הספציפי שלהם ולהתרחב מפיתוח לייצור בצורה חלקה. עם דגמי היסוד המהירים ביותר ב...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics מספקת פלטפורמת AI מהפכנית שמקלה עליך למנף את Data Science עבור העסק שלך ללא מחסומי משאבים ותשתיות. עסקים מכל הגדלים, החל מסטארט-אפים ועד ארגונים, יכולים לעשות שימוש בפלטפורמת Qualetics כדי לפתור בעיות עסקיות מורכבות ולהניע צמיחה. Qualetics עובדת עם המוצר, המערכת או התהליך שלך כדי לאסוף נת...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry הוא PaaS מקורי בענן לצוותי למידת מכונה לבנות, לפרוס ולשלוח יישומי ML/LLM על ענן/אינפרה מקומית משלהם בצורה מהירה יותר, מדרגית וחסכונית יותר עם בקרות הממשל הנכונות, המאפשרות להם להשיג 90 זמן ערך מהיר יותר ב-% מאשר קבוצות אחרות. TrueFoundry ממציא את ההנדסה הנדרשת ומציע מאיצי GenAI - LLM Pl...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI מניע את האימוץ של GenAI ב-Enterprises. אנחנו מגובים על ידי Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars ומשקיעים בולטים אחרים TuneChat: אפליקציית הצ'אט שלנו מופעלת על ידי דגמי קוד פתוח TuneStudio: מגרש המשחקים שלנו עבור מפתחים לכוונון ופריסה של LLMs ChainFury: מנוע ה...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
בנו מוצרי AI טובים ומובחנים יותר. מרחב עבודה שיתופי מבוסס ענן לאיטרציה מהירה במוצרי GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
השתמש ב-ML Observability של Aporia כדי לזהות סחיפה והידרדרות מודל, לרכז את ניהול המודלים, להסביר תחזיות ולשפר את מודל ה-ML שלך בייצור.