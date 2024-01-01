Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Consultants Providers - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות

קטגוריות

EPM consultants assist organizations in enhancing their performance by providing guidance and support across corporate planning, analytics, and reporting endeavors. They deliver both project-based and ongoing assistance to companies in their pursuit of improved performance. Additionally, these consultants aid businesses in implementing, adopting, and maximizing the utilization of EPM or CPM software solutions.

KPMG Spark

KPMG Spark

kpmgspark.com

KPMG Spark מציעה חשבונאות מקוונת המשלבת הנהלת חשבונות אוטומטית עם גישה לצוות חשבונות ייעודי להכנת מס פשוטה, חשבוניות, תשלומים, מעקב אחר הוצאות ועוד.

